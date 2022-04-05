IPL 2022: Here's why Williamson is not really excited after SRH's win over LSG

Monday, SunRisers Hyderabad worked hard to earn a 12-run win over Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022. However, Kane Williamson was not getting overboard with the win. Here's why.

Image credit: BCCI

It was a gritty and bold display of determination from former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) against new side Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 12 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). Played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday, SRH secured a 12-run win, earning its maiden win of the season. However, SRH skipper Kane Williamson was not excited by the success.

Image credit: BCCI

After the match, Williamson reckoned that SRH could have done better with the bat, as it barely put a par score that could have landed the side in trouble. He labelled the track as a good one to bat and felt there was enough firepower in the team to get some partnerships going. Regardless, he vowed to reflect on these small margins and take the positives from them. FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

Image credit: BCCI

"If you look at the performance, it was certainly a much better performance from the last outing. Our powerplay bowling was good with three wickets, and we were in a strong position. If only we could break the next partnership, but credit to Deepak Hooda and KL Rahul. That was the difference to take them to 170," Williamson stated after the win.

Image credit: BCCI