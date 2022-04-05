Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: Here's why Williamson is not really excited after SRH's win over LSG

    First Published Apr 5, 2022, 1:01 PM IST

    Monday, SunRisers Hyderabad worked hard to earn a 12-run win over Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022. However, Kane Williamson was not getting overboard with the win. Here's why.

    It was a gritty and bold display of determination from former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) against new side Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 12 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). Played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday, SRH secured a 12-run win, earning its maiden win of the season. However, SRH skipper Kane Williamson was not excited by the success.

    After the match, Williamson reckoned that SRH could have done better with the bat, as it barely put a par score that could have landed the side in trouble. He labelled the track as a good one to bat and felt there was enough firepower in the team to get some partnerships going. Regardless, he vowed to reflect on these small margins and take the positives from them.

    "If you look at the performance, it was certainly a much better performance from the last outing. Our powerplay bowling was good with three wickets, and we were in a strong position. If only we could break the next partnership, but credit to Deepak Hooda and KL Rahul. That was the difference to take them to 170," Williamson stated after the win.

    "I think the guys with the bowling roles were good. Some key death overs from us too. They arguably wanted a few more runs as well. A few ones and a few twos and the chase would've taken a different shape. The game is of small margins, but we don't want to get too far ahead and try to look back on those good bits," concluded Williamson.

