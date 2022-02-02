  • Facebook
    IPL 2022: Chris Gayle declined former franchises' offer to be part of mega auction?

    First Published Feb 2, 2022, 3:58 PM IST
    Chris Gayle has been a top entertainer in IPL to date. However, he will not be a part of the IPL 2022 Mega Auction. Notably, he was reportedly wanted by his former franchise.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Chris Gayle declined former franchises' offer to be part of mega auction?-ayh

    Legendary swashbuckling Windies opener Chris Gayle has always been a top draw and attraction in the Indian Premier League (IPL), holding myriad records to his name. However, he will not be a part of the IPL 2022 Mega Auction. Moreover, reports suggest that even one of his former franchises was interested in him.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Chris Gayle declined former franchises' offer to be part of mega auction?-ayh

    According to Cricbuzz, the franchise urged Gayle to put his name in the auction, slated to be held on February 12-13. However, the Jamaican has denied being a part of the same, as he wishes to take a break from the cash-rich Twenty20 (T20) tournament this year. The report adds that the franchise even wanted Ben Stokes and Mitchell Starc to participate in the auction, but both have opted against it.

    ALSO READ: Narendra Modi writes to Chris Gayle, Jonty Rhodes on Republic Day; celebrates "profound connection" with India

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Chris Gayle declined former franchises' offer to be part of mega auction?-ayh

    As for Gayle, he was on a roll while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) since 2011 and played for the franchise until 2017. He scored 3,163 runs for the side in 85 matches at an average of 43.33. He was owned by Punjab Kings (PBKS) in 2018 for ₹2 crore and scored 1,339 runs in 41 games at 36.19 for the side until 2021.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Chris Gayle declined former franchises' offer to be part of mega auction?-ayh

    Gayle also had an initial short stint with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) between IPL 2008-10, scoring 463 in 16 at 30.87. Overall, he has scored 4,965 in 142 IPL matches at 39.7 and a strike rate of 149.0. As for Stokes and Starc, while the former will be involved in county cricket ahead of the home summer against New Zealand, Starc has opted for a break after a rigid Australian summer.

