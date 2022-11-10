Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India knocked out of ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit believes his team couldn't hold nerve under pressure

    First Published Nov 10, 2022, 5:16 PM IST

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: India was knocked out in the semis to England in Adelaide on Thursday. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma has blamed his side for not handling the pressure despite having enough experience with it.

    Image credit: PTI

    The quest for India's hunt for its second ICC T20 World Cup title has ended in heartbreak. It has been knocked out in the semis of the ICC T20 World Cup, as England pummeled it by ten wickets at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. In one of the most one-sided semis of the event, the English openers Jos Buttler and Alex Hales produced a record 170-run tournament opening stand to get the job done. The Indians would have wanted to lose on a competitive note, let alone win. At the same time, skipper Rohit Sharma believed that his side couldn't handle the pressure, which has been the case for the Men in Blue lately, despite having enough experience with it.

    Image credit: Getty

    During the post-match presentation, Rohit suspected, "Pretty disappointed how it turned up today. We batted well at the backend to get that score. We were not up to the mark with the ball. We couldn't turn up today. It's all about handling the pressure in knockout games. All these guys have played enough to understand that."

    CATCH ALL ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Image credit: Getty

    "These guys have played under pressure in IPL [Indian Premier League] games. It's all about keeping calm. We were nervous, but you got to give credit to their openers. They played well. It swung slightly in the first over but not from the right areas. We know the runs are scored square off the wicket. We were aware of it," added Rohit.

    Image credit: Getty

    "When we won the first game, it showed a lot of character. The game against Bangladesh was a tricky one. I thought defending 85 runs in nine overs was difficult, but we held our nerve and executed our plans. Couldn't do that today, and when you don't execute your plans, you are in trouble," Rohit concluded.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, India vs England: IND devastated as ENG thrash Men in Blue out to set final date with PAK/Pakistan-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis: IND devastated as ENG thrash Men in Blue out to set final date with PAK

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG, India vs England: Men in Blue unchanged as Three Lions opt to field-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG: Men in Blue unchanged as Three Lions opt to field

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here is who former Pakistani cricketers and fans want to face in final-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here's who former Pakistani cricketers and fans want to face in final

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG, India vs England: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, prediction, where to watch and more

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: India locked in tricky challenge between Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik, feels MSK Prasad-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: India locked in 'tricky challenge' between Pant and Karthik, feels MSK Prasad

    Recent Stories

    RJD supermo Lalu Prasad Yadav daughter Roshni to donate kidney to ailing father gcw

    RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Roshni to donate kidney to ailing father

    football Qatar World Cup 2022: 5 records Argentina Lionel Messi could break in showpiece event snt

    Qatar World Cup 2022: 5 records Argentina's Lionel Messi could break in showpiece event

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, India vs England: IND devastated as ENG thrash Men in Blue out to set final date with PAK/Pakistan-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis: IND devastated as ENG thrash Men in Blue out to set final date with PAK

    President Droupadi Murmu walks 2 km to Shree Jaganath Temple, offers prayers at Lion's Gate AJR

    President Droupadi Murmu walks 2 km to Shree Jaganath Temple, offers prayers at Lion's Gate

    Bhojpuri SEXY video Amrapali Dubey Nirahua's HOT rain dance on Tani Chhoo La goes viral on YouTube RBA

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Amrapali Dubey, Nirahua's HOT rain dance on 'Tani Chhoo La’ goes viral on YouTube

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG, India vs England: One knock-out game does not define us - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG: 'One knock-out game doesn't define us' - Rohit

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war why US has been unable to convince India to stay away from Moscow

    Answered: Why has US been unable to convince India to stay away from Russia?

    Video Icon
    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app (WATCH)

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM, India vs Zimbabwe: Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM: 'Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal' - Rahul Dravid

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Zimbabwe: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups

    Video Icon