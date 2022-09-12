ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Is Umran Malik India's trump card? Harbhajan Singh shares his view

India is trying to prepare its best squad for the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Australia. While India's bowling, especially fast bowling, has been a concern, Harbhajan Singh feels Umran Malik could be the trump card.

Image credit: PTI

Team India failed to prove itself as the ultimate force in Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), as it did not qualify for the Final of the Asia Cup 2022 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where it was ousted in the Super 4 stage after losing to arch-rival Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, India's bowling turned out to be a concern, especially the fast bowling, as the pacers failed to make a significant impact. India continues to prepare the best side for the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia next month. Meanwhile, legendary former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has backed young Indian Jammu and Kashmir pacer Umran Malik as the trump card on the rugged Australian tracks.

Image credit: Getty

Taking to his Twitter handle, Harbhajan said the same and asked opinions from his fans as to if the Umran Malik gamble would work Down Under. "Who all wants to see today Mr 150 Umran malik in the World Cup team for India?? Can be our trump card on those bouncy pitches in Australia... Any thoughts?" Bhajji wrote in his tweet on Monday.

Image credit: IPL

Malik was heavily influential for former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 and subsequently earned his maiden India call-up. Since then, he has played three T20Is, grabbing just a couple of wickets at an economy of 12.44, with his best figures being 1/42. At the same time, experts analysed that the lad from Jammu needed more time to mature into an international player.

Image credit: Getty