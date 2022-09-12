Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Is Umran Malik India's trump card? Harbhajan Singh shares his view

    India is trying to prepare its best squad for the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Australia. While India's bowling, especially fast bowling, has been a concern, Harbhajan Singh feels Umran Malik could be the trump card.

    Team India failed to prove itself as the ultimate force in Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), as it did not qualify for the Final of the Asia Cup 2022 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where it was ousted in the Super 4 stage after losing to arch-rival Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, India's bowling turned out to be a concern, especially the fast bowling, as the pacers failed to make a significant impact. India continues to prepare the best side for the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia next month. Meanwhile, legendary former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has backed young Indian Jammu and Kashmir pacer Umran Malik as the trump card on the rugged Australian tracks.

    Taking to his Twitter handle, Harbhajan said the same and asked opinions from his fans as to if the Umran Malik gamble would work Down Under. "Who all wants to see today Mr 150 Umran malik in the World Cup team for India?? Can be our trump card on those bouncy pitches in Australia... Any thoughts?" Bhajji wrote in his tweet on Monday.

    Malik was heavily influential for former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 and subsequently earned his maiden India call-up. Since then, he has played three T20Is, grabbing just a couple of wickets at an economy of 12.44, with his best figures being 1/42. At the same time, experts analysed that the lad from Jammu needed more time to mature into an international player.

    In comparison, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh have realistic chances of making it to the T20WC side. "Jasprit is bowling in nets regularly at NCA. The medical team is keeping a close eye on him. He is looking fine and will likely come back. The final test is not done yet, but he will clear it. On the other hand, Harshal is also doing well. Hopefully, he will also be available for selection. Rest all depends on final tests," sources had told ANI.

