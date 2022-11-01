ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Is Team India suffering because of MS Dhoni's lesson to the world?

India has failed to impact the ICC T20 World Cup since its 2007 title triumph under MS Dhoni and the evolution of IPL. Is the side suffering because Dhoni gives the world valuable lessons?

As far as Team India is concerned, it might be the number one side in the Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). However, it has contradicted its world number one status during the ICC T20 World Cup. Since 2007, when MS Dhoni led the side to its only world title in the format to date, the side has struggled to make an impact at the event. Also, following the 2007 success, the Indian Premier League (IPL) came into existence. Meanwhile, former Indian Ajay Jadeja feels that with the IPL coming in, Dhoni began imparting valuable lessons to overseas cricketers, leading to India's struggles on the world stage.

Jadeja referred to David Miller's innings during India's Super 12 clash against South Africa in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Perth Stadium on Sunday. Jadeja was noteful of the South African setting the pace cautiously and slowly before switching gears as the situation demanded something he might have possibly learned from MS Dhoni. However, he never played under him in the IPL. CATCH ALL ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

Gabbing to Cricbuzz, Jadeja said, "What David Miller has done with his game and taken it to another level is not by adding any shots or anything else. He's become calmer and waits for the opposition to make a mistake by taking the game deep. The lesson that MS Dhoni taught the rest of the world is that we are suffering because of that."

