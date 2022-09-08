ICC T20 World Cup 2022: India to play warm-up ties against Australia and New Zealand

The 2022 ICC T20 World Cup will be played in Australia from October 16. Meanwhile, the warm-up matches will happen from October 10, while India will play Australia and New Zealand.

Team India might not have the best time in the Twenty20 (T20) format, having been ousted in the Super 4 stage of the ongoing Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Also, given that India was ejected in the Super 12 of the ICC T20 World Cup in the Gulf last year, things might not sound encouraging for the Indians, especially when it comes to major tournaments of late. Nevertheless, India still has a couple of home Twenty20 International (T20I) series against Australia and South Africa later this month to prepare for the T20WC, scheduled to be played in Australia from October 16.

However, even before the global competition gets underway, there would be a couple of warm-up ties each participating side would play from October 10. As for India, it will be warming up against hosts Australia on October 17 at The Gabba in Brisbane, followed by New Zealand at the same venue a couple of days later before getting its Super 12 assignments underway against arch-rival Pakistan on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). ALSO READ: ASIA CUP 2022, PAK VS AFG: 'I PRACTICE HITTING SIXES' - NASEEM SHAH AFTER STEERING PAKISTAN INTO FINAL

India has been pitted in Group 2 of the Super 12, alongside Pakistan, Bangladesh, South Africa and a couple of qualifiers from the group stage. The qualifiers playing in the group stage are Namibia, Netherlands, Sri Lanka and UAE in Group A, and Ireland, Scotland, Windies and Zimbabwe in Group B.

