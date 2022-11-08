Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Has Rohit Sharma injured himself ahead of semi-final vs England?

    India will take on England in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis in Adelaide on Thursday. However, during India's optional training session on Monday, Rohit Sharma was struck on his forearm, indicating a possible injury scare.

    Indian skipper Rohit Sharma sustained a mighty blow on his forearm during the side's optional training segment on Tuesday in Adelaide. It has left the side with a huge injury scare ahead of its 2022 ICC T20 World Cup semi-final clash versus former champion England. Rohit was experiencing routine practice training as he faced the team's throwdown expert S Raghu at the Adelaide Oval when a short ball hopped off the length area and struck his right forearm. The captain, attempting a pull shot and missing the delivery, was visibly distressed and left the session instantly. A giant ice pack was fastened to his right arm.

    Rohit glanced forlornly and in considerable ache while watching the training session from a distance, seated on an ice box. Mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton was caught lecturing to him for a significant amount of time. After applying the ice pack and getting some rest, Rohit renewed his training, but throwdown experts were told not to go full throttle.

    Rohit mostly played defensive strokes, checking if his motions were alright. The severity of the injury is yet to be known, even as the Indian medical team will assess him following the session. India will be facing off against England in the second semi-final in Adelaide on Thursday. At the same time, arch-rival Pakistan and New Zealand will lock horns in the first semi-final on Wednesday at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

    (With inputs from PTI)

