    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: A look back at Pakistan's road to the grand final

    First Published Nov 10, 2022, 2:11 PM IST

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan has emphatically made it to the final. In the meantime, it makes sense to look at its road to the final, besides presenting some fascinating stats.

    Image credit: Getty

    Call it Lady Luck or sheer class, but there is no taking away from the fact that former champion Pakistan has somewhat deservedly made it to the final, having pulled itself back from the jaws of an early elimination in the Super 12. All thanks to the Netherlands upsetting South Africa, Pakistan employed its last-moment lifeline to the utmost perfection, miraculously sealing its place in the semis. However, it seemed like the lifeline, and the semis qualification charged it up. It presented a whole new and scary version of itself as it raced itself into the final for the third time, and here's what its road to the final looks like, thanks to PTI.

    Image credit: Getty

    Road to the final
    Super 12
    - Lost to India by four wickets in Melbourne.
    - Lost to Zimbabwe by a run in Perth.
    - Defeated the Netherlands by six wickets in Perth.
    - Defeated South Africa by 33 runs (D/L Method) in Sydney.
    - Defeated Bangladesh by five wickets in Adelaide.

    Semi-final
    - Defeated New Zealand by seven wickets in Sydney.

    Image credit: Getty

    Previous T20WC finals
    - 2007: Lost to India by five runs in Johannesburg.
    - 2009: Defeated England by eight wickets at Lord's.

    Image credit: Getty

    Statistical highlights
    - Pakistan's top score in the tournament this term is 185/9 versus South Africa.
    - The highest opening stand for the Men in Green has been 105 runs between openers Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam against New Zealand in the semis. It was also the best opening partnership of the event in this edition.

