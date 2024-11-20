Hardik tops T20I all-rounder rankings, Tilak Varma among top 10 batters

Hardik Pandya has secured the top position in the latest ICC T20I all-rounder rankings. Tilak Varma has also made a remarkable entry into the top 10 T20 batsmen rankings.

article_image1
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 20, 2024, 6:05 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 20, 2024, 6:05 PM IST

Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya showcased outstanding performances in the recent series against South Africa. Both have achieved milestones in the new ICC rankings. Hardik Pandya tops the T20 all-rounder rankings, while Tilak Varma enters the top 10 T20 batsmen rankings.

article_image2

Tilak Varma

With significant victories in the T20 format, Indian players have secured prominent positions in the latest ICC white-ball cricket rankings. Hardik Pandya has regained the top spot in the ICC T20 all-rounder rankings after his stellar performance in India's 3-1 series win against South Africa.

article_image3

Arshdeep Singh

Young batting star Tilak Varma, with two centuries and 280 runs, has jumped 69 places to enter the top 10 of the ICC Men's T20 batting rankings. His performance against South Africa has made him the highest-ranked Indian T20 batsman, surpassing Suryakumar Yadav (fourth). Sanju Samson also moved up to 22nd in the T20 batting rankings.

article_image4

South African batsman Tristan Stubbs is at 23rd, while Heinrich Klaasen has progressed to 59th in the T20 batting rankings. Indian left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh has achieved his best ranking of ninth in the ICC T20 bowling rankings. Australian bowlers Adam Zampa and Nathan Ellis have also made significant progress.

article_image5

Following their series win against New Zealand, Sri Lankan cricketers have solidified their presence in the T20 and ODI rankings. Kusal Mendis has moved up to 12th in the T20 batting rankings, while Maheesh Theekshana has climbed to sixth in the ODI bowling rankings. Mendis and Avishka Fernando have also progressed in the ODI batting rankings, while New Zealand's Will Young has moved up to 22nd.

