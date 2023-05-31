Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    End of the road for MS Dhoni? After leading CSK to 5th IPL title, 'Thalaiva' to undergo tests for knee injury

    First Published May 31, 2023, 11:14 AM IST

    MS Dhoni is coming off a triumphant IPL 2023 season, leading Chennai Super Kings to its fifth title. Meanwhile, he looks set to undergo tests in Mumbai for an injured knee that has plagued him for most of the season.

    article_image1

    Image credit: PTI

    Legendary Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni became the joint-most successful leader in the Indian Premier League (IPL), leading his side to its fifth competition title. While his performance as a batter/finisher was average in the event, it was earlier revealed that he had been playing through a knee injury.

    Now, as per the latest reports, he is likely to get treated for the same, as he will be undergoing tests for it in Mumbai. While the admission of the injury was made earlier by CSK head coach Stephen Fleming, he was also caught limping at times during the tournament.

    CATCH ALL IPL 2023 UPDATES HERE

    article_image2

    Image credit: PTI

    According to RevSportz, Dhoni will get tested for the same at the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. While IPL 2023 was tipped to be his last, he has not spoken anything about hanging up his boots. Moreover, on being interrogated for the same after the title win, he said that he might be back for IPL 2024, provided his body allows him to.

    article_image3

    Image credit: PTI

    "Looking for an answer? Circumstantially if you see this is the best time for me to announce retirement. But, the amount of love and affection that I have been shown, wherever I have been this year...I think the easy thing for me to say would be to say 'Thank you very much', but the tough thing for me would be to work hard for nine months and come back and play at least one more season of IPL. But, a lot depends on the body. It would take six-seven months to decide. It will be more like a gift from my side. It's not easy for me but the way they have shown their love and affection, that's something that I need to do,” Dhoni had said.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ICC World Cup 2023: ICC top brass seeks PCB assurances that it will send team to India-ayh

    ICC World Cup 2023: ICC top brass seeks PCB assurances that it will send team to India

    WTC Final: Curious case of Wriddhiman Saha's omission for India vs Australia clash baffles many snt

    WTC Final: Curious case of Wriddhiman Saha's omission for India vs Australia clash baffles many

    IPL 2023 gt vs csk You've done a miracle N Srinivasan's message to MS Dhoni after Chennai Super Kings 5th IPL victory snt

    'You've done a miracle': N Srinivasan's message to Dhoni after CSK's 5th IPL victory

    After career defining IPL 2023, is GT's Mohit Sharma 2.0 ready for national T20 comeback snt

    After career defining IPL 2023, is GT's Mohit Sharma 2.0 ready for national T20 comeback?

    Who is Shubman Gill 'superhero of cricket'? GT Gujarat Titans star gives inspiring answer after IPL 2023 success-ayh

    Who is Shubman Gill's 'superhero of cricket'? GT star gives inspiring answer after IPL 2023 success

    Recent Stories

    ICC World Cup 2023: ICC top brass seeks PCB assurances that it will send team to India-ayh

    ICC World Cup 2023: ICC top brass seeks PCB assurances that it will send team to India

    Vijay Deverakonda in Turkey: Actor drops scenic photos of exploring city with Samantha Ruth Prabhu vma

    Vijay Deverakonda in Turkey: Actor drops scenic photos of exploring city with Samantha Ruth Prabhu

    Gujarat Minor girl ends life after family scolds her for spending too much time on phone gcw

    Gujarat: Minor girl ends life after family scolds her for spending too much time on phone

    Phulwarisharif PFI case: NIA conducts raid at numerous locations in Kerala, Karnataka, Bihar anr

    Phulwarisharif PFI case: NIA conducts raid at numerous locations in Kerala, Karnataka, Bihar

    UWW condemns protesting wrestlers' detention, warns WFI of ban if elections not held in time-ayh

    UWW condemns protesting wrestlers' detention, warns WFI of ban if elections not held in time

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon