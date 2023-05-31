End of the road for MS Dhoni? After leading CSK to 5th IPL title, 'Thalaiva' to undergo tests for knee injury

MS Dhoni is coming off a triumphant IPL 2023 season, leading Chennai Super Kings to its fifth title. Meanwhile, he looks set to undergo tests in Mumbai for an injured knee that has plagued him for most of the season.

Image credit: PTI

Legendary Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni became the joint-most successful leader in the Indian Premier League (IPL), leading his side to its fifth competition title. While his performance as a batter/finisher was average in the event, it was earlier revealed that he had been playing through a knee injury. Now, as per the latest reports, he is likely to get treated for the same, as he will be undergoing tests for it in Mumbai. While the admission of the injury was made earlier by CSK head coach Stephen Fleming, he was also caught limping at times during the tournament. CATCH ALL IPL 2023 UPDATES HERE

Image credit: PTI

According to RevSportz, Dhoni will get tested for the same at the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. While IPL 2023 was tipped to be his last, he has not spoken anything about hanging up his boots. Moreover, on being interrogated for the same after the title win, he said that he might be back for IPL 2024, provided his body allows him to.

Image credit: PTI