End of the road for MS Dhoni? After leading CSK to 5th IPL title, 'Thalaiva' to undergo tests for knee injury
MS Dhoni is coming off a triumphant IPL 2023 season, leading Chennai Super Kings to its fifth title. Meanwhile, he looks set to undergo tests in Mumbai for an injured knee that has plagued him for most of the season.
Legendary Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni became the joint-most successful leader in the Indian Premier League (IPL), leading his side to its fifth competition title. While his performance as a batter/finisher was average in the event, it was earlier revealed that he had been playing through a knee injury.
Now, as per the latest reports, he is likely to get treated for the same, as he will be undergoing tests for it in Mumbai. While the admission of the injury was made earlier by CSK head coach Stephen Fleming, he was also caught limping at times during the tournament.
According to RevSportz, Dhoni will get tested for the same at the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. While IPL 2023 was tipped to be his last, he has not spoken anything about hanging up his boots. Moreover, on being interrogated for the same after the title win, he said that he might be back for IPL 2024, provided his body allows him to.
"Looking for an answer? Circumstantially if you see this is the best time for me to announce retirement. But, the amount of love and affection that I have been shown, wherever I have been this year...I think the easy thing for me to say would be to say 'Thank you very much', but the tough thing for me would be to work hard for nine months and come back and play at least one more season of IPL. But, a lot depends on the body. It would take six-seven months to decide. It will be more like a gift from my side. It's not easy for me but the way they have shown their love and affection, that's something that I need to do,” Dhoni had said.