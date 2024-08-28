Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Top 5 Active Players With Most Runs in Test Cricket

    Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for most runs in Test cricket. Among active players, Joe Root leads the pack, while Virat Kohli is the highest-ranked Indian.

    article_image1
    First Published Aug 28, 2024, 6:08 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 28, 2024, 6:09 PM IST

    Sachin Tendulkar

    India legend Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for most runs in Test cricket. Tendulkar scored 15,921 runs in his career. However, Virat Kohli is the only Indian in the list of top-5 active batsmen with the most runs in red ball cricket. Let's see who else is in the list...

    article_image2

    Joe Root

    England's star batsman Joe Root scores runs in red ball cricket with unmatched consistency. The 33-year-old is the top scorer in the longest format of the game today. The right-handed batsman has amassed 12,131 runs, including 32 hundreds. He is the only active-cricketer to have entered the 10,000 run club and is touted by many to break Sachin's record for most runs.

    article_image3

    Steve Smith

    Australia's Steve Smith has scored 9,685 runs, including 32 centuries in Test cricket. The 35-year-old, who has an unorthodox batting style, has the highest average of 57 in  red ball cricket among the players currently in this list. 

    article_image4

    Virat Kohli

    Virat Kohli is one of the greatest batsmen of all time in international cricket. The right-handed batsman, who has already broken many records, is the only Indian to feature in the list of top-5 active cricketers with the most runs in Test cricket. The 35-year-old has scored 8,848 runs in Tests, including 29 centuries and with a highest score of 254*.  He is one of the fittest players in world cricket and is likely to play the longest format of the game for another 3-4 years.

    article_image5

    Kane Williamson

    New Zealand star Kane Williamson is known to have one of the most compact batting stance. The 34-year-old is widely regarded as one of the greatest contemporary batsman New Zeland have ever produced. The right-hand batsman has scored 8748 runs, including 32 centuries so far. 

    article_image6

    Angelo Mathews

    Angelo Mathews Angelo Mathews of Sri Lanka is currently ranked 5th in the list of top-5 active batsmen with the most runs in Test cricket. The 37-year-old has scored 7,608 runs so far. It can be said that the the all-rounder is in the final stages of his cricketing career.

