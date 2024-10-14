Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    7 life lessons from MS Dhoni: Inspiring story of cricket legend

    Top 7 Life Lessons from MS Dhoni: From humble beginnings to becoming one of the world's best cricketers, let's explore 7 lessons we can learn from Dhoni's life.
     

    article_image1
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 14, 2024, 1:44 PM IST

    Top 7 lessons to learn from MS Dhoni

    It’s hard not to admire MS Dhoni. Even his opponents respect him. He led the team calmly and effectively without any fanfare, earning the title of 'Captain Cool.' Dhoni captained the Indian team for over 10 years, winning the T20 World Cup, ODI World Cup, and ICC Champions Trophy

    article_image2

    Top 7 lessons to learn from MS Dhoni

    From a humble family in Ranchi to becoming one of the world's best cricketers, let's explore seven life lessons we can learn from Dhoni. He played for India for almost 15 years, from 2004 to 2019. After announcing his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020, he continues to play for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

    article_image3

    T20 World Cup 2007, MS Dhoni

    Leave your comfort zone: Dhoni didn't settle for a secure job with a good salary. He took a risk, leaving his government job to pursue his passion for cricket. If you want to achieve something, you must first step out of your comfort zone. Dhoni's resignation from his ticket collector job led him to become a celebrated sportsman.

    article_image4

    MS Dhoni's Calm Demeanor

    Dhoni's calmness: Dhoni is known as 'Captain Cool' for his composure and effective decision-making even in challenging matches. His calmness led India to victory in the 2007 T20 World Cup, with Joginder Sharma bowling the final over and dismissing Misbah-ul-Haq. Similarly, in the 2011 ODI World Cup final, Dhoni's 91 runs against Sri Lanka, even against Muttiah Muralitharan, led India to victory.

    article_image5

    7 Life Lessons from MS Dhoni

    Self-belief: To succeed, you must believe in yourself. Dhoni's life exemplifies this. His parents initially disapproved of his decision to quit his job and focus on cricket. Despite getting a duck out in his first match, he persevered, adapting his batting order and rising to the top.

    article_image6

    7 life lessons from MS Dhoni's career

    Accepting failure: Dhoni was a skilled cricketer even in school. Despite not making the U-19 team, he used this setback as motivation. After scoring only 22 runs in his first four international matches, he acknowledged his shortcomings, worked hard, and became a top batsman.

    article_image7

    MS Dhoni: Work-Life Balance

    Work-life balance: Dhoni prioritizes both his cricket and personal life. He spends time with his family at his Ranchi farmhouse when not playing. A car and bike enthusiast, he has a vast collection. He also enjoys other sports like football and tennis.

    article_image8

    Never Stop Learning: MS Dhoni

    Never stop learning: Dhoni initially preferred football but transitioned to cricket, becoming a wicketkeeper. He constantly honed his skills, studying the game and practising relentlessly, which made him a great wicketkeeper-batsman.

    article_image9

    Remembering Your Roots: MS Dhoni

    Remembering your roots: Despite his achievements, Dhoni maintains his friendships and remembers his journey and struggles. His signature 'Helicopter Shot' was developed with his friends. These are valuable lessons to apply in life.

