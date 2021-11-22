India records 8,488 new COVID-19 cases, active cases lowest since March 2020
The number of active cases has dropped to 1,18,443, the lowest level in 533 days. In the last 24 hours, the active number of COVID-19 instances has decreased by 4,271 cases.
India registered 8,488 new COVID-19 cases and 249 fatalities in the last 24 hours, bringing the total caseload to 3,45,18,901 and the total death toll to 4,65,911, according to statistics issued by the Ministry of Health on Monday. The country also logged 12,510 recoveries today, bringing the total number of recoveries to 3,39,34,547. The number of active cases has dropped to 1,18,443, the lowest level in 533 days. In the last 24 hours, the active number of COVID-19 instances has decreased by 4,271 cases.
The daily increase in new coronavirus infections has been fewer than 20,000 for 45 days in a row, and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been recorded for 148 days in a row.
The active cases account for 0.34 per cent of overall infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.31 per cent, the greatest since March 2020, according to the ministry.
Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya would preside over a review meeting with Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Puducherry on Monday. He took to social media and said that the conversation would centre on the success of COVID-19 immunisation in these places and the plan to scale our battle against the pandemic further.
The government has initiated a month-long Ghar Dastak campaign to provide house-to-house COVID-19 immunisation to individuals who have yet to receive their first dose and those who have missed their second dose. Over 12 crore people, according to authorities, are overdue for their second dosage of COVID-19 vaccination after the allowed gap between the two shots has expired.
Meanwhile, there were further protests in Austria, where the government imposed a new lockdown and requirement for the Covid-19 vaccination. In Brussels, violence erupted during a rally against anti-Covid measures attended by 35,000 people, according to police.