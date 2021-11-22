India records 8,488 new COVID-19 cases, active cases lowest since March 2020

The number of active cases has dropped to 1,18,443, the lowest level in 533 days. In the last 24 hours, the active number of COVID-19 instances has decreased by 4,271 cases.

India registered 8,488 new COVID-19 cases and 249 fatalities in the last 24 hours, bringing the total caseload to 3,45,18,901 and the total death toll to 4,65,911, according to statistics issued by the Ministry of Health on Monday. The country also logged 12,510 recoveries today, bringing the total number of recoveries to 3,39,34,547. The number of active cases has dropped to 1,18,443, the lowest level in 533 days. In the last 24 hours, the active number of COVID-19 instances has decreased by 4,271 cases.

The daily increase in new coronavirus infections has been fewer than 20,000 for 45 days in a row, and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been recorded for 148 days in a row.

The active cases account for 0.34 per cent of overall infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.31 per cent, the greatest since March 2020, according to the ministry. Also Read | 'Grave concern': WHO warns of rising pace of COVID transmission in Europe

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya would preside over a review meeting with Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Puducherry on Monday. He took to social media and said that the conversation would centre on the success of COVID-19 immunisation in these places and the plan to scale our battle against the pandemic further.