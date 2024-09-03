Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    RRB NTPC Notification 2024: 11558 Railway Jobs announced; check details

    RRB NTPC Notification 2024: A massive job notification has been issued by RRB NTPC. The Railway Recruitment Board (RRBs) has issued a notification inviting applications for a total of 11558 posts for NTPC Recruitment 2024. 
     

    First Published Sep 3, 2024, 3:27 PM IST

    RRB NTPC Notification 2024: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced good news for job seekers. It has issued a notification for the recruitment of a large number of positions. The official notification for RRB NTPC Recruitment 2024 was released on September 2nd.

    RRB NTPC Notification 2024: A total of 11,558 vacancies are available for Graduate (Level 5, 6) and Undergraduate (Level 2, 3) posts. The application process for graduate-level posts runs from September 14th to October 13th and for undergraduate posts from September 21st to October 20th.

    Junior Clerk cum Typist: 990 posts, Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 361 posts, Trains Clerk: 72 posts, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2022 posts, Goods Train Manager: 3144 posts, Chief Commercial Clerk: 732 posts, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1507 posts, Station Master: 994 posts

    What is the age limit for the candidates? The age of candidates for undergraduate posts should be between 18 and 33 years. For graduate posts, the age should be between 18 and 36 years. There is an age relaxation of three years for OBCs and five years for SCs and STs.

    What is the exam pattern? The selection process involves two levels of online examinations: CBT 1 and CBT 2. Following these, there will be a Typing Test (Skill Test) or Aptitude Test. Afterward, certificate verification will take place, followed by medical tests.

    To apply, candidates must submit their applications online. First, visit the official RRB website at rrbapply.gov.in. Then, carefully read the RRB NTPC 2024 notification. After understanding the basic details, proceed to register by providing your name, date of birth, email ID, and mobile number. Once registered, log in and fill out the application form with accurate information. Upload the required documents, and then proceed to the payment option. The application fee must be paid online. Ensure that the completed application is submitted by the due date.

