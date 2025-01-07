Income Tax Department recruitment: Data Processing Assistant vacancy offers Rs 1,42,400 salary

Applications are open for Data Processing Assistant positions in the Income Tax Department. Do you know how much the selected candidates will earn?

Jobs in Income Tax Department

Dreaming of a job in the Income Tax Department? A fantastic opportunity has arisen. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) is recruiting Data Processing Assistants on deputation. This recruitment falls under the General Central Services Group 'B' Gazetted, Non-Ministerial cadre.

8 Data Processing Assistant positions are available. Eligible candidates are government employees currently working in Central or State Governments or Union Territories. Required qualifications include a Master's degree (Computer Applications), M.Tech (Computer Applications), or a Bachelor's degree in a related field like Computer Science or Electronics.

Required documents include APARs, cadre clearance, integrity certificate, vigilance clearance, and details of major penalties. Selected candidates will receive a salary ranging from Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400. The maximum age limit is 56 years. Candidates eligible for promotion within the department should not apply.

Eligible candidates can download the application form from the Income Tax Department's official website: incometaxindia.gov.in. The application deadline is 30 days from the notification release date (December 31, 2024). For more information, visit incometaxindia.gov.in and read the official notification.

