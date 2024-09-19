Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Which Ambani wedding was the most expensive: Isha, Akash, or Anant?

    India's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, spared no expense for his children's weddings. This article delves into the staggering costs of Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, and Anant Ambani's lavish wedding celebrations.

    Ambani family

    Mukesh Ambani is the richest man in India, with an estimated net worth of Rs. 7.65 lakh crore. He is the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), one of India's most influential companies. Under Ambani's leadership, Reliance has grown to become a conglomerate with interests in various sectors, including oil and petrochemicals, telecommunications (Jio Platforms), retail (Reliance Retail), and media.

    Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

    Under Mukesh Ambani's guidance, Reliance Industries achieved a historic milestone in February 2024, becoming the first Indian company to reach a market capitalization of Rs. 20 lakh crore. Mukesh Ambani married Nita Ambani in 1985, and the couple has three children: Isha, Akash, and Anant. Ambani is known for hosting lavish weddings for his children. This article will explore the Ambani family weddings and the staggering amounts spent on these grand celebrations.

    Isha Ambani Wedding

    Ambani's daughter, Isha Ambani, married renowned industrialist Anand Piramal in December 2018. Isha's celebrations commenced with an engagement in Italy, followed by pre-wedding festivities in Udaipur. The wedding took place at their home, Antilia, in Mumbai, attended by celebrities like Beyoncé and high-profile guests from around the world. The estimated cost of the wedding, including luxurious invitations and events, was around Rs. 830 crores, making it one of the most expensive weddings in Indian history.

    Akash Ambani Wedding

    Mukesh Ambani's eldest son, Akash Ambani, married Shloka Mehta in March 2019 in a lavish ceremony. The pre-wedding festivities took place in Switzerland, followed by a grand three-day celebration in Mumbai. The event attracted global dignitaries, including tech CEOs and political leaders, with a single wedding invitation reportedly costing Rs. 1.5 lakh. The total cost of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding is said to be around Rs. 1200 crore.

    Anant Ambani Radhika Merchant

    Mukesh Ambani, one of Asia's wealthiest individuals, and his wife, Nita Ambani, hosted a grand wedding for their youngest son. The initial pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar saw international stars like Rihanna, Akon, and Diljit Dosanjh in attendance. Anant Ambani's wedding celebrations, which began in March, were attended by numerous international celebrities, including billionaires like Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg. In June, the second round of pre-wedding festivities took place, featuring a luxurious trip from Italy to France, also attended by many celebrities. The total cost of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding celebrations, including the crores spent on international stars' performances, is estimated to be around Rs. 5,000 crore. This figure is considered one of the world's most expensive weddings, surpassing even the Rs. 1,361 crore spent on Prince Diana and Prince Charles's wedding. Notable expenses include Rs. 74 crore for Rihanna's performance at the Jamnagar event and Rs. 83 crore for Justin Bieber's appearance at the Sangeet night. It is said that Rs. 2,500 crore was spent on pre-wedding festivities alone, covering the costs of luxurious private jets and extensive security.

