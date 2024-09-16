Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Travelling with children on trains? Know ticket rules for kids

    Planning a trip with children on Indian Railways? Know the ticketing rules can simplify your journey. Children under the age of four travel free of charge, whereas those aged five to twelve require a ticket. Get acquainted with these regulations to ensure a smooth and hassle-free travel experience.

    First Published Sep 16, 2024, 12:15 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 16, 2024, 12:15 PM IST

    Age-based ticket requirements for children travelling by train:

    Travelling with children on Indian Railways can be straightforward once you understand the ticketing rules. This guide clarifies which age groups require train tickets and how to ensure a smooth journey with your little ones.

    Free travel for young children:

    Indian Railways offers free travel for children under the age of four. These young passengers do not need to purchase a ticket or a reserved seat, making travel more convenient for families with infants and toddlers.

    Ticket requirements for older children:

    For children between the ages of five and twelve, tickets are required. However, if a reserved seat is not needed, you can opt for a half-ticket. This half-ticket allows the child to travel with a parent or guardian, but does not guarantee a separate seat.

    Booking guidelines for children's tickets:

    When booking tickets, it's essential to understand how to handle reservations for children. Children aged one to four do not require tickets or seat reservations. For children aged five to twelve, if a reserved berth is needed, a full ticket must be purchased. A half-ticket does not come with a reserved seat, so if you prefer a designated space for the child, opting for a full ticket is necessary.

