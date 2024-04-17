TCS to Accenture: Looking for a new job? Check out top 25 companies in India for career growth

LinkedIn Top Companies 2024: Social media job portal LinkedIn has released its list of top 25 workplaces in India with over 5,000 employees, and a top-15 list for mid-size companies with less than 5,000 workers. Take a look.

The social media employment portal LinkedIn published its annual rating of top firms in a blog post. The list includes the top 25 workplaces in India with more than 5,000 workers worldwide. According to the statement, the evaluation took into account a number of aspects of professional advancement, such as skill growth and promotions, using unique LinkedIn data.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has clinched the top spot and maintained its lead in LinkedIn's recent release of the leading companies to work for in India. Accenture and Cognizant secured the second and third positions, respectively.

Among the top 25 companies, nine are financial service companies including Macquarie Group, Morgan Stanley, and JPMorgan Chase and Co. The 8th edition of the list also offered insights into the sought-after skills, primary locations, and prevalent job functions across these organisations.

Technology-related businesses such as HCL Enterprise (12th), Amazon (15th), and Mastercard (17th) came next. Pharmaceutical companies were particularly well-represented, with Viatris (25th), Novo Nordisk (24th), and Bristol Myers Squibb (8th) being on the list. See full list: 1. Tata Consultancy Services

2. Accenture

3. Cognizant

4. Macquarie Group

5. Morgan Stanley

6. Deloitte

7. Endress+Hauser Group

8. Bristol Myers Squibb

9. JPMorgan Chase & Co.

10. PepsiCo

11. DP World

12. HCL Enterprise

13. EY

14. Schneider Electric

15. Amazon

16. Continental

17. Mastercard

18. Intel Corporation

19. ICICI Bank

20. Michelin

21. Fortive

22. Wells Fargo

23. Goldman Sachs

24. Novo Nordisk

25. Viatris

For mid-size companies On the top midsize companies list (250-500 employees in India), SaaS platform Lentra took the top spot. A number of firms that are based in India are also included in the list: MakeMyTrip (ranked #2), Professional Assistance For Development Action (PRADAN) (ranked 7th), Nykaa (ranked 9th), and Dream11. There are plenty of prospects in a variety of areas for job seekers in India, including tourism, financial services, social impact, and fantasy sports. 1. Lentra

2. MakeMyTrip

3. Redington Limited

4. Info Edge India Ltd

5. Digit Insurance

6. NSE India

7. Professional Assistance For Development Action (PRADAN)

8. Akasa Air

9. Nykaa

10. Polycab India Limited

11. Apraava Energy

12. SVC Bank

13. Marico Limited

14. Dream11

15. HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited

Which location took top spot? Bengaluru continues to lead as the top location where these Top Companies are based and looking to hire talent, followed by Hyderabad, Mumbai Metropolitan Region, and Pune.