Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    TCS to Accenture: Looking for a new job? Check out top 25 companies in India for career growth

    First Published Apr 17, 2024, 2:43 PM IST

    LinkedIn Top Companies 2024: Social media job portal LinkedIn has released its list of top 25 workplaces in India with over 5,000 employees, and a top-15 list for mid-size companies with less than 5,000 workers. Take a look.

    article_image1

    The social media employment portal LinkedIn published its annual rating of top firms in a blog post. The list includes the top 25 workplaces in India with more than 5,000 workers worldwide. According to the statement, the evaluation took into account a number of aspects of professional advancement, such as skill growth and promotions, using unique LinkedIn data.

    article_image2

    Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has clinched the top spot and maintained its lead in LinkedIn's recent release of the leading companies to work for in India. Accenture and Cognizant secured the second and third positions, respectively.

    article_image3

    Among the top 25 companies, nine are financial service companies including Macquarie Group, Morgan Stanley, and JPMorgan Chase and Co. The 8th edition of the list also offered insights into the sought-after skills, primary locations, and prevalent job functions across these organisations.

    article_image4

    Technology-related businesses such as HCL Enterprise (12th), Amazon (15th), and Mastercard (17th) came next. Pharmaceutical companies were particularly well-represented, with Viatris (25th), Novo Nordisk (24th), and Bristol Myers Squibb (8th) being on the list.

    See full list: 

    1. Tata Consultancy Services
    2. Accenture
    3. Cognizant
    4. Macquarie Group
    5. Morgan Stanley
    6. Deloitte
    7. Endress+Hauser Group
    8. Bristol Myers Squibb
    9. JPMorgan Chase & Co.
    10. PepsiCo
    11. DP World
    12. HCL Enterprise
    13. EY
    14. Schneider Electric
    15. Amazon
    16. Continental
    17. Mastercard
    18. Intel Corporation
    19. ICICI Bank
    20. Michelin
    21. Fortive
    22. Wells Fargo
    23. Goldman Sachs
    24. Novo Nordisk
    25. Viatris

    article_image5

    For mid-size companies

    On the top midsize companies list (250-500 employees in India), SaaS platform Lentra took the top spot. A number of firms that are based in India are also included in the list: MakeMyTrip (ranked #2), Professional Assistance For Development Action (PRADAN) (ranked 7th), Nykaa (ranked 9th), and Dream11. There are plenty of prospects in a variety of areas for job seekers in India, including tourism, financial services, social impact, and fantasy sports.

    1. Lentra
    2. MakeMyTrip
    3. Redington Limited
    4. Info Edge India Ltd
    5. Digit Insurance
    6. NSE India
    7. Professional Assistance For Development Action (PRADAN)
    8. Akasa Air
    9. Nykaa
    10. Polycab India Limited
    11. Apraava Energy
    12. SVC Bank
    13. Marico Limited
    14. Dream11
    15. HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited

    article_image6

    Which location took top spot?

    Bengaluru continues to lead as the top location where these Top Companies are based and looking to hire talent, followed by Hyderabad, Mumbai Metropolitan Region, and Pune.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    7th Pay Commission Update: Know your DA hike, revised pay, arrears in April salary and more RBA

    7th Pay Commission Update: Know your DA hike, revised pay, arrears in April salary and more

    Stock markets closed for Ram Navami amid volatile week in equity markets AJR

    Stock markets closed for Ram Navami amid volatile week in equity markets

    Karnataka: Beer sales surge in Bengaluru amid rising heat; check details vkp

    Karnataka: Beer sales surge in Bengaluru amid rising heat; check details

    Karnataka: IT raid on bizman Basavaraj Dattunavar's house, nets Rs 18 crore cash in Dharwad vkp

    Karnataka: IT raid on bizman Basavaraj Dattunavar's house, nets Rs 18 crore cash in Dharwad

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, April 16 2024: Price of one sovereign of gold crosses Rs 54000; Check anr

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, April 16: Price of one sovereign of gold crosses Rs 54000; Check

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: IMD predicts summer rains in 3 districts of the state today rkn

    Kerala: IMD predicts summer rains in 3 districts of the state today

    Explained Why polling lasts six weeks in Lok Sabha elections AJR

    Explained: Why polling lasts six weeks in Lok Sabha elections

    Champions League 2023-24: Xavi blames referee for Barcelona's implosion before PSG turnaround (WATCH) snt

    Champions League 2023-24: Xavi blames referee for Barcelona's implosion before PSG turnaround (WATCH)

    Former PM HD Deve Gowda accuses Karnataka DyCM of kidnapping 9-year-old girl, stealing her father's property vkp

    Former PM HD Deve Gowda accuses Karnataka DyCM of kidnapping 9-year-old girl, stealing her father’s property

    Kerala: Flight operations at Thiruvananthapuram Airport to be suspended for 5 hours on April 21; Here's why anr

    Kerala: Flight operations at Thiruvananthapuram Airport to be suspended for 5 hours on April 21; Here's why

    Recent Videos

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH) AJR

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'The good period for BJP has ended; its thinking is not good for India'

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'If Modi comes to power, it will be death knell for India'

    Video Icon
    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon