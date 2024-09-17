Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Step-by-Step Guide: How to buy a home without a loan

    Owning a home is a dream for many, but the thought of hefty down payments and EMIs often holds us back. Experts suggest that it's possible to achieve this dream without taking a loan. By following their advice, you could own a property worth around ₹1 crore. Let's explore how.

     

    article_image1
    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Sep 17, 2024, 12:03 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 17, 2024, 12:03 PM IST

    For a middle-class person, life revolves around a job, marriage, children, their education, their weddings, and finally buying a house. By the time all this is done, old age sets in. This is the story of many households. You can check it yourself if you want. However, earlier, whether it was getting married or building a house, one had to take loans. Now, with the incentives given by the governments, building a house is simple. Loans are being given. You can realize your dream of owning a house by paying them in the form of EMIs. The problem with this is that you have to spend your whole life paying EMIs. Some people buy a house by taking a loan for the down payment without saving enough money.

     

    article_image2

    Buying a plot and building a house on it is even more expensive. That's why most people prefer to buy a flat in an apartment. There are some difficulties in this too. Some experts say that the value of the plot is decreasing every year. In such times, experts suggest that by following a small idea, you can buy a house without taking a loan after ten years. Let's find out how.

    article_image3

    Invest in Mutual Funds

    Let's say the flat you want to buy costs ₹50 lakhs. If you are ready to pay ₹10 lakhs as down payment, you still need to take a loan of ₹40 lakhs. Instead, first invest ₹10 lakhs in mutual funds at once. It has the potential to grow at 15 percent per annum. If you invest for ten years, you will save around ₹40 lakhs.

    article_image4

    Phased Investment

    If you take a loan of ₹40 lakhs and buy a house now, you have to pay EMIs for 20 years. This means you have to pay an EMI of ₹36,000 per month at an interest rate of 9 percent. Instead, start saving the same amount from now on.

    Currently rent a house. Allocate ₹10,000 for rent. Invest ₹26,000 every month in a phased investment method. This will earn 14 percent interest. For this, you have to invest in mutual funds for ten years. By doing this, you will get a total of ₹68 lakhs after ten years.

    article_image5

    By investing your initial savings of ₹10 lakhs in mutual funds, you will get up to ₹40 lakhs in ten years. By investing ₹26,000 every month for ten years, you will get up to ₹68 lakhs. After 10 years, you will have a total of ₹1.08 crores in your hand.

    Let's assume that the value of real estate has increased after ten years as per the real estate boom. This means that there is no doubt that the house which costs ₹ 50 lakhs now will cost ₹ 1 crore in another ten years. However, after ten years, you will have saved more than one crore rupees. Therefore, experts say that you can buy a flat without any problem. They say that the dream of owning a house can be realized without taking a loan.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PN Gadgil Jewellers shares surge 73% above IPO price in strong market debut AJR

    PN Gadgil Jewellers shares surge 73% above IPO price in strong market debut

    PN Gadgil Jewellers IPO debuts today: GMP signals strong listing on BSE, NSE AJR

    PN Gadgil Jewellers IPO debuts today: GMP signals strong listing on BSE, NSE

    No settlements in govt securities, Forex, money markets on September 18: Here's why AJR

    No settlements in govt securities, Forex, money markets on September 18 - Here's why

    Looking for Rs 20,000 monthly income? Here's how Senior Citizen Savings Scheme can help AJR

    Looking for Rs 20,000 monthly income? Here's how Senior Citizen Savings Scheme can help

    Karnataka govt set to hike Beer prices from October: Report vkp

    Karnataka govt set to hike Beer prices from October: Report

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru Leopard spotted crossing road near Electronic City toll plaza residents cautioned WATCH vkp

    Bengaluru: Leopard spotted crossing road near Electronic City toll plaza, residents cautioned (WATCH)

    SHOCKING Hrithik Roshan, Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur's profiles on dating app get LEAKED RBA

    SHOCKING: Hrithik Roshan, Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur's profiles on dating app get LEAKED

    Maharashtra HORROR! 9-year-old raped in front of younger sister, given Rs 20 to keep mum; accused absconding shk

    Maharashtra HORROR! 9-year-old raped in front of younger sister, given Rs 20 to keep mum; accused absconding

    Effective home remedies for removing yellow stains from teeth NTI

    Effective home remedies for removing yellow stains from teeth

    PM Modi turns 74: Take a look at his net worth, income investment and more gcw

    PM Modi turns 74: Take a look at his net worth, income and more

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon