Rs 1.50 lakh crore assets, yet no luxury: Know all about Shriram Group Founder R Thyagarajan

With assets worth Rs 1.50 lakh crore, this individual leads a remarkably simple life. He prioritizes helping others and making a meaningful impact, foregoing luxury cars and lavish bungalows.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 23, 2024, 2:26 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 23, 2024, 2:25 PM IST

Vast houses, expensive cars, and designer clothes are common for the wealthy. However, Ramamurthy Thyagarajan, owner of the Rs 1.50 lakh crore Shriram Group, is an exception. His incredibly simple lifestyle often surprises those who meet him.

article_image2

Shriram Group

Despite having more money than he could spend, he shuns luxury. He doesn't own a cell phone, luxury cars, or a lavish bungalow. His daily commute is in a modest car worth Rs 6 lakhs.

article_image3

R. Thyagarajan Net Worth

Thyagarajan's vision bridged the gap for the underserved, especially small business owners and lorry drivers. After schooling in his village, he pursued further studies in Chennai and Kolkata.

article_image4

Shriram Finance

Despite his billionaire status, Thyagarajan remains grounded. Luxury cars like Audi and Mercedes Benz don't attract him, and he feels no need to own lavish properties.

article_image5

Shriram Finance CEO Salary

While Thyagarajan avoids spending on himself, his generosity knows no bounds. He sold his stake in a $750 million company and donated the proceeds.

