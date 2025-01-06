Retire worry-free: Benefits of LIC's Jeevan Akshay plan explained

Private sector employees often start planning for a monthly income after retirement. LIC can be helpful in this regard.

LIC Jeevan Akshay Plan

LIC offers several plans for those over 60, including Jeevan Akshay. The LIC Jeevan Akshay plan is very useful. Those who want to live a good life after retirement can choose this plan. Continue to receive monthly income after retirement. With the LIC Jeevan Akshay plan, monthly income continues after retirement.

Lic Jeevan Akshay Plan Benefits

With the LIC Jeevan Akshay plan, you can secure your future by paying a single premium. The LIC Jeevan Akshay plan has many options. There is also a single premium payment plan. You can get a continuous income through the LIC Jeevan Akshay plan. To avoid financial problems after retirement, you can choose an LIC plan that provides monthly income.

Life Insurance

Investing in the LIC plan can get you an exemption under the Income Tax Act. Investing in the LIC Jeevan Akshay 7 plan can get you an exemption under Section 80CCC of the Income Tax Act, 1961. Invest in the LIC Jeevan Akshay plan after knowing its key features. Single Premium Annuity Plan: LIC Jeevan Akshay 7 is a single premium plan where policyholders have to pay a sufficient premium once.

Jeevan Akshay Chart

Policyholders can choose between individual life annuity and joint life annuity. This plan can be purchased online and offline for the convenience of the policyholder. Find out who can invest in the LIC Jeevan Akshay plan. To invest in the LIC Jeevan Akshay plan, one must be an Indian citizen and at least 25 years old. The maximum age is 85. Only then can you invest.

LIC Jeevan Akshay 7 Plan Details

You can secure your future by investing one lakh rupees at the age of 30. If you invest in the Jeevan Akshay plan through LIC agents, you can invest one lakh rupees at a time. If you invest online, you have to pay one and a half lakh rupees. The money you get in the future will vary depending on the age at which you invest. The younger you invest in the LIC Jeevan Akshay plan, the better your future will be. If you invest before the age of 30, you will get more money in the future.

LIC Policy

You can choose the mode of receiving pension in the LIC Jeevan Akshay plan. The LIC Jeevan Akshay plan has the facility of receiving monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or annual pension. You can choose any one. To invest in the LIC Jeevan Akshay 7 plan, you need Aadhaar card, passport, driving license, PAN card or school certificate as proof of age. Bank account statement, income tax return, salary slip, pension book or Form 16 is required as income proof.

Jeevan Akshay Plan Interest Rate

Passport, bank passbook, ration card, voter ID, electricity bill, cooking gas bill, telephone bill, credit card bill, rental agreement, mobile postpaid bill or driving license is required as address proof. Aadhaar card, PAN card, driving license, passport, voter ID, ration card or bank passbook, proposer's photo can be provided as photo ID proof.

