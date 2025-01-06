Retire worry-free: Benefits of LIC's Jeevan Akshay plan explained

Private sector employees often start planning for a monthly income after retirement. LIC can be helpful in this regard.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 6, 2025, 4:07 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 6, 2025, 4:07 PM IST

LIC Jeevan Akshay Plan

LIC offers several plans for those over 60, including Jeevan Akshay. The LIC Jeevan Akshay plan is very useful. Those who want to live a good life after retirement can choose this plan. Continue to receive monthly income after retirement. With the LIC Jeevan Akshay plan, monthly income continues after retirement.

article_image2

Lic Jeevan Akshay Plan Benefits

With the LIC Jeevan Akshay plan, you can secure your future by paying a single premium. The LIC Jeevan Akshay plan has many options. There is also a single premium payment plan. You can get a continuous income through the LIC Jeevan Akshay plan. To avoid financial problems after retirement, you can choose an LIC plan that provides monthly income.

article_image3

Life Insurance

Investing in the LIC plan can get you an exemption under the Income Tax Act. Investing in the LIC Jeevan Akshay 7 plan can get you an exemption under Section 80CCC of the Income Tax Act, 1961. Invest in the LIC Jeevan Akshay plan after knowing its key features. Single Premium Annuity Plan: LIC Jeevan Akshay 7 is a single premium plan where policyholders have to pay a sufficient premium once.

article_image4

Jeevan Akshay Chart

Policyholders can choose between individual life annuity and joint life annuity. This plan can be purchased online and offline for the convenience of the policyholder. Find out who can invest in the LIC Jeevan Akshay plan. To invest in the LIC Jeevan Akshay plan, one must be an Indian citizen and at least 25 years old. The maximum age is 85. Only then can you invest.

article_image5

LIC Jeevan Akshay 7 Plan Details

You can secure your future by investing one lakh rupees at the age of 30. If you invest in the Jeevan Akshay plan through LIC agents, you can invest one lakh rupees at a time. If you invest online, you have to pay one and a half lakh rupees. The money you get in the future will vary depending on the age at which you invest. The younger you invest in the LIC Jeevan Akshay plan, the better your future will be. If you invest before the age of 30, you will get more money in the future.

article_image6

LIC Policy

You can choose the mode of receiving pension in the LIC Jeevan Akshay plan. The LIC Jeevan Akshay plan has the facility of receiving monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or annual pension. You can choose any one. To invest in the LIC Jeevan Akshay 7 plan, you need Aadhaar card, passport, driving license, PAN card or school certificate as proof of age. Bank account statement, income tax return, salary slip, pension book or Form 16 is required as income proof.

article_image7

Jeevan Akshay Plan Interest Rate

Passport, bank passbook, ration card, voter ID, electricity bill, cooking gas bill, telephone bill, credit card bill, rental agreement, mobile postpaid bill or driving license is required as address proof. Aadhaar card, PAN card, driving license, passport, voter ID, ration card or bank passbook, proposer's photo can be provided as photo ID proof.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

HMPV concerns weighs on Indian markets as Sensex and Nifty decline by 1.6 per cent snt

HMPV concerns weighs on Indian markets as Sensex and Nifty decline by 1.6 per cent

Karnataka bus fare hike: Tension between passengers and conductors over ticket price increase vkp

Karnataka bus fare hike: Tension between passengers and conductors over ticket price increase

OYO bans check-ins for unmarried couples: New rules rolled out in Meerut; check details AJR

OYO bans check-ins for unmarried couples: New rules rolled out in Meerut; check details

Bengaluru: BBMP to build 7.22 km road with Rs 200 budget to ease traffic vkp

Bengaluru: BBMP to build 7.22 km road with Rs 200 budget to ease traffic

Reliance Retail to bring Shein back to India after 4.5 years? May compete with Myntra, Zudio gcw

Reliance Retail to bring Shein BACK to India after 4.5 years? May compete with Myntra, Zudio

Recent Stories

Sudden rush to register as Delhi voters due to AAP's pro-women scheme? EC orders scrutiny shk

Sudden rush to register as Delhi voters due to AAP's pro-women scheme? EC orders scrutiny

Sacrifice of those killed in Chhattisgarh Naxal attack won't go in vain, assures HM Amit Shah snt

Sacrifice of those killed in Chhattisgarh Naxal attack won't go in vain, assures HM Amit Shah

Tata Nexon to Hyundai Venue: Top 5 powerful cars under Rs 15 lakh in India gcw

Tata Nexon to Hyundai Venue: Top 5 powerful cars under Rs 15 lakh in India

'Pleased Bumrah didn't bowl on Day 3': Khawaja, Head admit after reclaiming BGT in Sydney vkp

'Pleased Bumrah didn't bowl on Day 3': Khawaja, Head admit after reclaiming BGT in Sydney

Alibaba Group Stock In Focus As Its AI Search Engine Reaches Milestone: Retail’s Bullish

Alibaba Group Stock In Focus As Its AI Search Engine Reaches Milestone: Retail’s Bullish

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon