Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Retire at 50: Comprehensive financial planning and investment strategies for early retirement

    A key factor in determining whether a person can retire comfortably at the age of 50 is the amount of investment. 70 per cent of income should be saved while working.

    article_image1
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 17, 2024, 4:32 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 17, 2024, 4:32 PM IST

    Pension plan

    Generally, the retirement age is 60. But in today's stressful work environment, working after the age of 50 has become challenging. That's why many people are thinking of ways to retire from work at the age of 50. It is essential that they plan and invest in advance.

    article_image2

    If you are planning to retire at the age of 50, you need to have invested your savings properly. Only then will you be able to get a steady amount every month for your daily needs without going to work. You can also handle financial needs in unexpected situations.

    article_image3

    Financial independence gives you the opportunity to retire early. Focusing on aggressive savings and investments will provide the necessary security for the rest of your life when you voluntarily retire at the age of fifty. Comprehensive planning, discipline in income and expenditure, and smart investment are the key components to early retirement.

    article_image4

    LIC pension plan

    The most important factor in determining how quickly a person can retire comfortably is the amount of investment. While working full time, one should aim to save up to 70% of their income. If you have saved approximately 30 times your annual expenses, you can retire from work quickly.

    article_image5

    After calculating the assets, investments should be made in such a way that the total corpus received at the time of retirement will provide time. It would be a good approach to start saving early as soon as you start earning. It is not enough to start saving, it is the most important first step to invest it continuously. First you need to estimate the corpus you need. Inflation rate, rate of return on investment are the first things to consider. The investment should be higher than the inflation rate, otherwise there will be a problem if the value of money decreases over time.

    article_image6

    Even after retirement, income needs will increase with inflation. Commodity prices will be high. Therefore, aiming for a rate of return higher than inflation during the saving years is a better option for investing.

    article_image7

    During the earning years, one should be determined that no income is required from investments. Therefore, choosing high-yielding investments like equities will help in building a large corpus. It can be challenging to invest heavily in such risky assets after retirement. Therefore, it is better to allocate more to equities while working. Always remember that retirement planning depends on accurate assessment, early start of savings, and investment methods.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Amazon ends hybrid work: Employees asked to come back to office full-time like pre-COVID era gcw

    Amazon ends hybrid work: Employees asked to come back to office full-time like pre-COVID era

    Number of Indians earning Rs 10 crore annually sees a staggering 63% rise, Rs 5 crore per annum up 49%: Report snt

    Number of Indians earning Rs 10 crore annually sees a staggering 63% rise, Rs 5 crore per annum up 49%: Report

    OnlyFans leads in revenue per employee, surpassing tech ggiants like Apple, Google, and Microsoft AJR

    OnlyFans leads in revenue per employee, surpassing tech giants like Apple, Google, and Microsoft

    PN Gadgil Jewellers shares surge 73% above IPO price in strong market debut AJR

    PN Gadgil Jewellers shares surge 73% above IPO price in strong market debut

    PN Gadgil Jewellers IPO debuts today: GMP signals strong listing on BSE, NSE AJR

    PN Gadgil Jewellers IPO debuts today: GMP signals strong listing on BSE, NSE

    Recent Stories

    How to secure verified IRCTC Tatkal tickets: Essential tips and steps AJR

    How to secure verified IRCTC Tatkal tickets: Essential tips and steps

    RG Kar Case Update: Supreme Court Judges Express Concern Over CBI Investigation Report

    RG Kar case update: Supreme Court judges express concern over CBI Investigation Report

    7 Timeless quotes by Greek philosophers on life RTM

    7 Timeless quotes by Greek philosophers on life

    Stranded Gujaratis turn landslide setback into joyful Garba celebration in Uttarakhand; WATCH viral video snt

    Stranded Gujaratis turn landslide setback into joyful Garba celebration in Uttarakhand; WATCH viral video

    Atishi inspired looks: 7 elegant suit ideas for everyday wear gcw

    Atishi inspired looks: 7 elegant suit ideas for everyday wear

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon