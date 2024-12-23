Relief for Gujarat government employees: DA increased to 7% after long wait

Just a few more days! Then the government employees of this state will get DA at the rate of seven percent.

The government employees of this state had problems with DA or Dearness Allowance. Government employees have also held long processions and meetings. But even then there was no solution.

Central DA increase

During Diwali, the central government increased the DA for central employees by 7 percent. After that, the government employees started putting more pressure on the state government for the demand of DA.

Bow down to pressure

Finally, the state government bowed down to the pressure. Announced seven percent DA for government employees.

Happy Gujarat government employees

Finally, from the beginning of the new year, Gujarat government employees are getting DA at a new rate. There is an atmosphere of happiness among the government employees.

Effective from January

According to Gujarat government sources, the new DA will be effective from January. Till now, the state government employees of Gujarat were getting dearness allowance under the 6th Pay Commission.

246 percent DA

The amount of dearness allowance for government employees of Gujarat state under the Sixth Pay Commission is 239 percent. Due to the increase in DA by 7 percent at once, the total amount of DA has now become 246 percent.

Who will get DA

According to the decision of the Gujarat government, all employees under the state government will get new DA. From Panchayat workers to secondary and higher secondary school teachers will also get this benefit.

Outstanding DA in West Bengal

Even though the government employees of Modi's state are getting new DA from January, the fate of the employees of this state has not yet been decided. Because December is about to end, the state has not yet announced DA.

Current DA

Government employees of the state currently get DA at the rate of 14 percent. Nabanna increased DA twice in 2024.

DA case in January

The DA case of the state government employees will again come up in the Supreme Court on January 7. The Supreme Court may publish the cause list on January 2.

