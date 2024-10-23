Post Office Savings Scheme: How Rs 5,000 monthly investment can grow to Rs 16 lakh

Invest just Rs 5,000 monthly and receive Rs 16 lakh! The Post Office's incredible scheme is attracting everyone.

Now, deposit Rs 5,000 monthly and get Rs 16 lakh! This amazing scheme lets you earn lakhs. Nothing compares to this scheme for secure investment. Invest risk-free.

The Post Office introduces this excellent PPF scheme. This is a government project. Investing in this scheme yields a 7.1% interest rate. The Post Office offers a great interest rate.

Who can open this account? Pensioners, self-employed, middle-class, and working individuals can open a Public Provident Fund account.

Joint accounts are not permitted by the Post Office. Minors can also open an account under this scheme, but only parents or legal guardians can open it.

This scheme also offers income tax benefits. Under Section 80C, deductions up to Rs 1.5 lakh are available.

Latest Videos