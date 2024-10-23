Post Office Savings Scheme: How Rs 5,000 monthly investment can grow to Rs 16 lakh

Invest just Rs 5,000 monthly and receive Rs 16 lakh! The Post Office's incredible scheme is attracting everyone.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Oct 23, 2024, 5:22 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 23, 2024, 5:22 PM IST

Now, deposit Rs 5,000 monthly and get Rs 16 lakh! This amazing scheme lets you earn lakhs. Nothing compares to this scheme for secure investment. Invest risk-free.

article_image2

The Post Office introduces this excellent PPF scheme. This is a government project. Investing in this scheme yields a 7.1% interest rate. The Post Office offers a great interest rate.

article_image3

Who can open this account? Pensioners, self-employed, middle-class, and working individuals can open a Public Provident Fund account.

article_image4

Joint accounts are not permitted by the Post Office. Minors can also open an account under this scheme, but only parents or legal guardians can open it.

article_image5

This scheme also offers income tax benefits. Under Section 80C, deductions up to Rs 1.5 lakh are available.

