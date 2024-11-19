Not Ambani or Adani: Who owns the world’s most luxurious private jet?

Do you know who owns the world's most expensive private jet? Valued at $500 million, this aircraft boasts luxurious amenities. Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, and Elon Musk aren't on this list.

Most Expensive Private Jet

Owning a private jet has become a symbol of luxury. It signifies extraordinary wealth and affluence. These aircraft are often associated with billionaires, celebrities, and prominent business tycoons.

Elon Musk

Figures like Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Elon Musk, and Jeff Bezos own private jets. But have you ever wondered who possesses the world's most expensive private jet? Reports indicate that Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud owns the most luxurious private jet on this planet.

Saudi Prince

With a net worth exceeding US$20 billion, the astonishing price of his customized aircraft is $500 million. Originally a Boeing model, the plane's base price of US$150 million was escalated to the $450-500 million range through extensive customization.

Al Waleed bin Talal Al Saud

Designed to reflect unparalleled grandeur, the jet features a 10-seat dining area, a full-sized spa, a prayer room, and a luxurious entertainment lounge.

Most Expensive Jets

While the aircraft in its standard design can accommodate 800 passengers, Prince Alwaleed's version prioritizes luxury over capacity.

