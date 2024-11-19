Not Ambani or Adani: Who owns the world’s most luxurious private jet?

Do you know who owns the world's most expensive private jet? Valued at $500 million, this aircraft boasts luxurious amenities. Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, and Elon Musk aren't on this list.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 19, 2024, 2:24 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 19, 2024, 2:24 PM IST

Most Expensive Private Jet

Owning a private jet has become a symbol of luxury. It signifies extraordinary wealth and affluence. These aircraft are often associated with billionaires, celebrities, and prominent business tycoons.

article_image2

Elon Musk

Figures like Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Elon Musk, and Jeff Bezos own private jets. But have you ever wondered who possesses the world's most expensive private jet? Reports indicate that Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud owns the most luxurious private jet on this planet.

article_image3

Saudi Prince

With a net worth exceeding US$20 billion, the astonishing price of his customized aircraft is $500 million. Originally a Boeing model, the plane's base price of US$150 million was escalated to the $450-500 million range through extensive customization.

article_image4

Al Waleed bin Talal Al Saud

Designed to reflect unparalleled grandeur, the jet features a 10-seat dining area, a full-sized spa, a prayer room, and a luxurious entertainment lounge.

article_image5

Most Expensive Jets

While the aircraft in its standard design can accommodate 800 passengers, Prince Alwaleed's version prioritizes luxury over capacity.

 

Why you should invest in stocks Know real benefits anr

Why you should invest in stocks? Know real benefits

