Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani-Top 10 Richest People in India 2024

Forbes India's Wealthiest List: 2024 made many people wealthy and transformed existing millionaires into billionaires. Forbes has revealed the list of the top 10 richest people in India for 2024. Let's find out who they are.

article_image1
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 21, 2024, 12:31 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 21, 2024, 12:31 PM IST

10. The Bajaj family ranked as the 10th richest in India with a net worth of $23.4 billion.

9. Cyrus Poonawalla, founder of Serum Institute of India, a leading vaccine manufacturer, is the ninth richest person with a net worth of $24.5 billion.

article_image2

8. Kumar Birla, with a net worth of $24.8 billion, is the eighth richest person in India in 2024. He is the chairman of the Aditya Birla Group and a member of the prominent Birla family.

7. Sunil Mittal, founder and chairman of Bharti Enterprises, ranks seventh with a net worth of $30.7 billion.

article_image3

6. Billionaire investor and founder of Avenue Supermarts Limited, Radhakishan Damani, is the 6th richest person in India with a net worth of $31.5 billion.

5. Dilip Shanghvi, founder of Sun Pharma, ranks 5th. His net worth has increased from $19 billion in 2019 to $32.4 billion, indicating the success of his businesses.

article_image4

4. Shiv Nadar, founder of HCL Technologies, ranks 4th on India's richest list. He is known for his philanthropy.

3. Savitri Jindal of the OP Jindal Group ranks 3rd with a net worth of $43.7 billion, the only woman in the top 10.

article_image5

2. Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, maintains the 2nd position with a net worth of $116 billion, despite facing controversies this year.

1. Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, is the richest person in India in 2024 with a net worth of $119.5 billion.

