Infosys Co-founder Senapathy Gopalakrishnan surpasses Narayan Murthy in wealth

Infosys co-founder Senapathy Gopalakrishnan has surpassed Narayan Murthy as the wealthiest co-founder of the company. His net worth is estimated to be a staggering Rs 38,500 crore.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 18, 2024, 10:24 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 18, 2024, 10:24 AM IST

Indian billionaires continue to make headlines for their wealth and entrepreneurial success. According to the Hurun India Rich List 2024, India now has 334 billionaires, up 75 from last year, with a total net worth of ₹159 lakh crore. While prominent names like Narayan Murthy often capture attention, there's another Infosys co-founder who surpasses him in wealth: Senapathy Gopalakrishnan. With a net worth of ₹38,500 crore, Senapathy is now Infosys's richest co-founder, exceeding Murthy's ₹36,600 crore.

article_image2

The wealthiest co-founder of Infosys. In 1981, Narayan Murthy and his co-founders—NS Raghavan, Ashok Arora, Nandan Nilekani, SD Shibulal, K Dinesh, and Senapathy Gopalakrishnan—founded Infosys, which became one of India's most successful IT companies. With a revenue of $18.2 billion (approximately ₹1,51,762 crore) in 2023, Infosys started with an initial investment of just ₹10,000 from Narayan Murthy's wife, Sudha Murthy. While Narayan Murthy remains one of India's richest, Senapathy Gopalakrishnan has consistently stayed in the background despite playing a key role in the company's success. With a net worth of ₹38,500 crore, Gopalakrishnan is now the richest Infosys co-founder, surpassing even Murthy in net worth.

article_image3

Who is Senapathy Gopalakrishnan?
The 69-year-old played a crucial role in Infosys's growth. He was the company's CEO and Managing Director from 2007 to 2011, leading Infosys through expansion and innovation. He also served as the company's Vice Chairman from 2011 to 2014. After leaving Infosys, he shifted his focus to nurturing new businesses. He is currently the Chairman of Axilor Ventures, a firm that supports early-stage startups. Under his leadership, Axilor Ventures has invested in several promising startups like GoodHome, Cogoport, and EnKash. His deep understanding of technology and business makes him a valuable mentor to growing companies.

article_image4

Education and Early Life: Born in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, Gopalakrishnan's early educational pursuits laid the foundation for his future success. He attended the Government Model Boys Higher Secondary School, where he excelled in his studies. He completed his master's degree in Physics and Computer Science from IIT Madras. His educational background in both physics and computer science helped shape his approach to technology and problem-solving, making him a key contributor to Infosys's technological innovations.

article_image5

Senapathy Gopalakrishnan's Philanthropy: Beyond business, Senapathy Gopalakrishnan and his wife, Sudha Gopalakrishnan, are involved in significant philanthropic activities. They run the Pratiksha Trust, dedicated to brain research, reflecting their commitment to advancing science and healthcare. Gopalakrishnan is also an active member of various educational boards. He serves on the Board of Trustees of the Chennai Mathematical Institute and on the Governing Council of IIT-Madras and IIT-Bangalore, contributing to the development of India's education and research landscape. Awards and Recognition: Gopalakrishnan's contributions to the IT industry and his philanthropic work have been widely recognized. Notably, in 2011, he received the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award, for his service to the nation.

Latest Videos
