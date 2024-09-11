Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian Billionaire Gautam Adani to become world's 2nd trillionaire by 2028: Reports

    An Indian business tycoon is set to become a trillionaire in the next four years. Already a prominent figure with global ventures and ranked among India's wealthiest, he is projected to secure the second position on the world's trillionaire list by 2028. Let's delve into his identity and financial standing.

    article_image1
    Author
    Asianetnews English Stories
    First Published Sep 11, 2024, 12:46 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 11, 2024, 12:46 PM IST

    Elon Musk, currently ranked first among the world's richest, is poised to become the world's first trillionaire. An Indian individual is projected to succeed him. According to a Bloomberg report, Elon Musk's net worth stands at $251 billion. He currently operates businesses across various sectors, including space, electric vehicles, energy, artificial intelligence, and telecommunications. Tesla, his electric vehicle manufacturing company, has a global presence, with manufacturing plants primarily in the United States, China, Germany, and other countries. Similarly, SpaceX, his space exploration company, is headquartered in the United States and provides space exploration services, satellites, and aims to send humans to other planets in the future. Musk manages numerous such ventures, and with their current profitability, he is expected to transition from a billionaire to the world's first trillionaire soon.

    article_image2

    Currently, there are no trillionaires in the world. However, billionaires like Elon Musk (Tesla, SpaceX) and others, including Gautam Adani (Adani Group) and Bernard Arnault (LVMH), have the potential to reach trillionaire status. A Bloomberg report suggests that they could all achieve this milestone within the next four to five years. Media outlets also indicate that Elon Musk could become the first trillionaire by 2027. Most of the current wealthiest individuals and those with the potential to reach this level are primarily involved in the technology and energy sectors.

    article_image3

    **Adani: The World's Second Trillionaire** According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Elon Musk remains the world's richest person with a net worth of $251 billion. Connect Academy reports that Musk is on track to become the world's first trillionaire by 2027, with his wealth currently growing at an average annual rate of 110%. The same report suggests that Gautam Adani, the founder of the Adani Group from India, is set to become the world's second trillionaire. Adani's wealth is currently growing at an annual rate of 123%, and if this trend continues, he could become a trillionaire by 2028.

    article_image4

    **Adani's Assets: Rs. 7,04,196 Crore** Gautam Adani's current net worth is Rs. 7,04,196 crore, making him the second richest person in India. Adani Ports is a key company within the Adani Group. According to a report by Mint, the Adani Group, led by Adani, plans to invest Rs. 24,973 crore to expand its port operations. The company is reportedly working to enhance the trade route between Europe and India.

    article_image5

    **Adani's Salary: Lower Than His Employees** According to Forbes, Gautam Adani Groups have a global market capitalization of Rs 3.64 lakh crore. He continues to expand his business empire through various new projects. However, Adani's salary is lower than many of his industry peers and even some of his own senior executives. As of March 31, 2024, Adani's annual salary was only Rs. 9.26 crore. Notably, Adani only draws a salary from two out of the ten companies in his ports-to-energy conglomerate.

    article_image6

    **Billionaire Salaries: How Much Do They Earn?** Adani's earnings are modest compared to other billionaires in India. Mukesh Ambani, the richest person in India, used to draw a salary of Rs. 15 crore but has stopped taking any salary since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Telecom tycoon Sunil Bharti Mittal earned Rs. 16.7 crore in 2022-23, Rajiv Bajaj earned Rs. 53.7 crore, and Pawan Munjal earned Rs. 80 crore. It is noteworthy that Adani's salary is only Rs. 9.26 crore compared to them. Despite this, he is projected to secure the second position on the list of global trillionaires by 2028.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cash Deposit Limit: New rules by Income Tax Department RBA

    Cash Deposit Limit: New rules by Income Tax Department

    Karnataka govt plans to curb E-waste with new buyback rule for old electronic items vkp

    Karnataka govt plans to curb E-waste with new buyback rule for old electronic items

    Shock for Beer lovers in Karnataka: Congress government mulls price hike for 3rd time in 1.5 years! vkp

    Shock for Beer lovers in Karnataka: Congress govt mulls price hike for 3rd time in 1.5 years!

    Huge setback for Apple! Tech giant loses EU court battle over 13 billion euro tax bill in Ireland gcw

    Huge setback for Apple! Tech giant loses EU court battle over 13 billion euro tax bill in Ireland

    Subsidy for Electric vehicles to continue for 2 more months says Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy vkp

    ‘Subsidy for Electric vehicles to continue for 2 more months’: Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy

    Recent Stories

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Anant Ambani pays tribute to Lalbaugcha Raja; offers prayers [PHOTOS] ATG

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Anant Ambani pays tribute to Lalbaugcha Raja; offers prayers [PHOTOS]

    How to prevent insects in stored rice: Effective and simple tips NTI

    How to prevent insects in stored rice: Effective and simple tips

    SHOCKING! UP woman ties rat with thread, feeds it to stray dog, viral video sparks outrage (WATCH) shk

    SHOCKING! UP woman ties rat with thread, feeds it to stray dog, viral video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Ranbir Kapoor to Amitabh Bachchan: 5 Bollywood celebrities with Pakistani origins NTI

    Ranbir Kapoor to Amitabh Bachchan: 5 Bollywood celebrities with Pakistani origins

    Will never reach Mars if Kamala wins Elon Musk warns after Harris vs Trump US presidential debate 2024 snt

    'Will never reach Mars if Kamala wins': Elon Musk warns after Harris vs Trump US presidential debate 2024

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon