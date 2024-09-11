Indian Billionaire Gautam Adani to become world's 2nd trillionaire by 2028: Reports

An Indian business tycoon is set to become a trillionaire in the next four years. Already a prominent figure with global ventures and ranked among India's wealthiest, he is projected to secure the second position on the world's trillionaire list by 2028. Let's delve into his identity and financial standing.

Elon Musk, currently ranked first among the world's richest, is poised to become the world's first trillionaire. An Indian individual is projected to succeed him. According to a Bloomberg report, Elon Musk's net worth stands at $251 billion. He currently operates businesses across various sectors, including space, electric vehicles, energy, artificial intelligence, and telecommunications. Tesla, his electric vehicle manufacturing company, has a global presence, with manufacturing plants primarily in the United States, China, Germany, and other countries. Similarly, SpaceX, his space exploration company, is headquartered in the United States and provides space exploration services, satellites, and aims to send humans to other planets in the future. Musk manages numerous such ventures, and with their current profitability, he is expected to transition from a billionaire to the world's first trillionaire soon.

Currently, there are no trillionaires in the world. However, billionaires like Elon Musk (Tesla, SpaceX) and others, including Gautam Adani (Adani Group) and Bernard Arnault (LVMH), have the potential to reach trillionaire status. A Bloomberg report suggests that they could all achieve this milestone within the next four to five years. Media outlets also indicate that Elon Musk could become the first trillionaire by 2027. Most of the current wealthiest individuals and those with the potential to reach this level are primarily involved in the technology and energy sectors.

**Adani: The World's Second Trillionaire** According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Elon Musk remains the world's richest person with a net worth of $251 billion. Connect Academy reports that Musk is on track to become the world's first trillionaire by 2027, with his wealth currently growing at an average annual rate of 110%. The same report suggests that Gautam Adani, the founder of the Adani Group from India, is set to become the world's second trillionaire. Adani's wealth is currently growing at an annual rate of 123%, and if this trend continues, he could become a trillionaire by 2028.

**Adani's Assets: Rs. 7,04,196 Crore** Gautam Adani's current net worth is Rs. 7,04,196 crore, making him the second richest person in India. Adani Ports is a key company within the Adani Group. According to a report by Mint, the Adani Group, led by Adani, plans to invest Rs. 24,973 crore to expand its port operations. The company is reportedly working to enhance the trade route between Europe and India.

**Adani's Salary: Lower Than His Employees** According to Forbes, Gautam Adani Groups have a global market capitalization of Rs 3.64 lakh crore. He continues to expand his business empire through various new projects. However, Adani's salary is lower than many of his industry peers and even some of his own senior executives. As of March 31, 2024, Adani's annual salary was only Rs. 9.26 crore. Notably, Adani only draws a salary from two out of the ten companies in his ports-to-energy conglomerate.

**Billionaire Salaries: How Much Do They Earn?** Adani's earnings are modest compared to other billionaires in India. Mukesh Ambani, the richest person in India, used to draw a salary of Rs. 15 crore but has stopped taking any salary since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Telecom tycoon Sunil Bharti Mittal earned Rs. 16.7 crore in 2022-23, Rajiv Bajaj earned Rs. 53.7 crore, and Pawan Munjal earned Rs. 80 crore. It is noteworthy that Adani's salary is only Rs. 9.26 crore compared to them. Despite this, he is projected to secure the second position on the list of global trillionaires by 2028.

