EPFO members relieved, but action needed to avoid BIGGER issues

The central government has facilitated online PF withdrawal for employees. Under the new ELI project, UAN activation and Aadhaar linking with the bank are mandatory until January 2025.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 23, 2024, 12:14 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 23, 2024, 12:14 PM IST

The central government has recently provided a great facility to crores of people by facilitating online withdrawal of money from PF for employees.

article_image2

Because recently due to some technical glitches, members could not withdraw money from PF even if needed. Especially during the lockdown, many members could not withdraw money due to technical glitches despite having money in PF. As a result, they faced severe problems.

article_image3

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the new ELI project during the full budget presentation in July.

article_image4

UAN activation and Aadhaar connection with the bank are also essential in this project. The deadline for this process is until January 2025. Earlier this deadline was till 30 November 2024.

article_image5

According to the instructions of the Ministry of Finance, these two tasks must be done. Because this will make it easier to check how much money is deposited in your EPFO passbook, take a printout or download it. Also, you can withdraw up to 12 percent of the money from PF to ATM.

