Chennai: Tomato, Onion prices DROP; Know wholesale rates in the city

Tomato and onion prices, which have been high for the past two months, have now come down. Increased yields due to reduced rainfall impact and the arrival of Kharif season crops have contributed to the price decrease

Tomato and Onion Prices

What are the prices of tomatoes and onions? Vegetables are essential for cooking, and tomatoes and onions are in high demand. No meal can be cooked without them. Their prices have been continuously rising for the past two months, reaching ₹100 per kg. This has led to allocating a separate budget for them, and their usage in cooking has also decreased

Increased Tomato Prices

Increased Tomato Prices Due to high prices, homemakers bought fewer tomatoes and onions, demanding price reductions. The central government transported tons of onions by train to Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Maharashtra, Hyderabad, etc., aiming to sell them at ₹35 per kg. The Tamil Nadu government also sold tomatoes and onions at ₹30-50 per kg in farm fresh outlets to control prices

Increased Yield

Increased Yield However, not everyone benefited. Now, with reduced rainfall impact and the arrival of Kharif crops, tomato and onion yields have increased. Tons of these vegetables are arriving at the market, leading to a sharp drop in selling prices

Vegetable Prices Today

Vegetable Price Update At Chennai's Koyambedu market, large onions are ₹30-40/kg, small onions ₹60/kg, tomatoes ₹15-25/kg, green chilies ₹25/kg, beetroot ₹45/kg, potatoes ₹35/kg, capsicum ₹30/kg, bitter gourd ₹40/kg, and bottle gourd ₹30/kg

Vegetable Prices

Drumstick Price? Beans are ₹50/kg, ginger ₹80/kg, okra ₹40/kg, pumpkin ₹30/kg, ridge gourd ₹45/kg, snake gourd ₹50/kg, and drumsticks ₹160/kg at Koyambedu market. Eggplant is ₹25/kg, cabbage ₹15/kg, carrots ₹40/kg, and cauliflower ₹15-20 each, cluster beans ₹60/kg

Vegetable Prices

