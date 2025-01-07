BSNL Rs. 2399 Recharge Plan: Extends Validity by 14 Months and more
BSNL has extended the validity of its annual recharge plan by 14 months at no extra cost.
BSNL Best Plan
BSNL Plans
While private telecom companies in India like Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea offer various benefits to attract mobile customers, they are also increasing tariffs. Meanwhile, BSNL, the central government's telecom company, is implementing super plans at low prices.
BSNL Recharge Plan
14 Month Validity Extension
While private companies have moved to 5G services, BSNL has not yet started 4G services. The reason customers are leaning towards BSNL is the availability of low-cost plans. Now, BSNL has extended the validity of one of its plans by 14 months without any additional charges. Let's see what the plan is.
BSNL has extended the validity of its Rs.2,399 recharge plan by one month without any additional charges. This plan, priced at Rs.2,399, used to offer a validity of about 13 months, or 395 days. Now, the validity of this plan has been extended to 14 months, offering 425 days of validity.
BSNL One Year Plan
What are the benefits?
The Rs.2,399 plan offers unlimited calls, including local and roaming calls. It also provides 2GB of data per day for 425 days, totaling 850GB of data. Even if the data runs out quickly, you can continue to enjoy unlimited data at a speed of 40kbps. In addition, you will also get 100 free MMS messages daily.
Jio One Year Plan
How about Jio?
Compared to this one-year plan, Jio offers a validity of only 365 days for a price of Rs.3,599 with 2.5GB of data per day. Compared to the BSNL plan, this one has a higher price and shorter validity. Therefore, BSNL is a good choice for those who prefer a one-year plan. This offer from BSNL is valid only till January 16th. So, recharge this plan without delay.