BSNL Rs. 2399 Recharge Plan: Extends Validity by 14 Months and more

BSNL has extended the validity of its annual recharge plan by 14 months at no extra cost.

BSNL Best Plan

While private telecom companies in India like Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea offer various benefits to attract mobile customers, they are also increasing tariffs. Meanwhile, BSNL, the central government's telecom company, is implementing super plans at low prices.

BSNL Recharge Plan

14 Month Validity Extension

While private companies have moved to 5G services, BSNL has not yet started 4G services. The reason customers are leaning towards BSNL is the availability of low-cost plans. Now, BSNL has extended the validity of one of its plans by 14 months without any additional charges. Let's see what the plan is.

BSNL has extended the validity of its Rs.2,399 recharge plan by one month without any additional charges. This plan, priced at Rs.2,399, used to offer a validity of about 13 months, or 395 days. Now, the validity of this plan has been extended to 14 months, offering 425 days of validity.

