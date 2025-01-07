BSNL Rs. 2399 Recharge Plan: Extends Validity by 14 Months and more

BSNL has extended the validity of its annual recharge plan by 14 months at no extra cost.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 7, 2025, 10:33 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 7, 2025, 10:33 AM IST

BSNL Best Plan

BSNL Plans

While private telecom companies in India like Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea offer various benefits to attract mobile customers, they are also increasing tariffs. Meanwhile, BSNL, the central government's telecom company, is implementing super plans at low prices.

article_image2

BSNL Recharge Plan

14 Month Validity Extension

While private companies have moved to 5G services, BSNL has not yet started 4G services. The reason customers are leaning towards BSNL is the availability of low-cost plans. Now, BSNL has extended the validity of one of its plans by 14 months without any additional charges. Let's see what the plan is.

BSNL has extended the validity of its Rs.2,399 recharge plan by one month without any additional charges. This plan, priced at Rs.2,399, used to offer a validity of about 13 months, or 395 days. Now, the validity of this plan has been extended to 14 months, offering 425 days of validity.

PM Modi met Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella; Discussed AI innovation in India

article_image3

BSNL One Year Plan

What are the benefits?

The Rs.2,399 plan offers unlimited calls, including local and roaming calls. It also provides 2GB of data per day for 425 days, totaling 850GB of data. Even if the data runs out quickly, you can continue to enjoy unlimited data at a speed of 40kbps. In addition, you will also get 100 free MMS messages daily.

article_image4

Jio One Year Plan

How about Jio?

Compared to this one-year plan, Jio offers a validity of only 365 days for a price of Rs.3,599 with 2.5GB of data per day. Compared to the BSNL plan, this one has a higher price and shorter validity. Therefore, BSNL is a good choice for those who prefer a one-year plan. This offer from BSNL is valid only till January 16th. So, recharge this plan without delay.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

HMPV scare triggers market crash? Investors' wealth plunges by Rs 10.98 lakh crore snt

HMPV scare triggers market crash? Investors' wealth plunges by Rs 10.98 lakh crore

HMPV concerns weighs on Indian markets as Sensex and Nifty decline by 1.6 per cent snt

HMPV concerns weighs on Indian markets as Sensex and Nifty decline by 1.6 per cent

Karnataka bus fare hike: Tension between passengers and conductors over ticket price increase vkp

Karnataka bus fare hike: Tension between passengers and conductors over ticket price increase

OYO bans check-ins for unmarried couples: New rules rolled out in Meerut; check details AJR

OYO bans check-ins for unmarried couples: New rules rolled out in Meerut; check details

Bengaluru: BBMP to build 7.22 km road with Rs 200 budget to ease traffic vkp

Bengaluru: BBMP to build 7.22 km road with Rs 200 budget to ease traffic

Recent Stories

Bigg Boss 18: Kashish Kapoor slams show for framing her in Avinash Mishra Drama; Read on NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Kashish Kapoor slams show for framing her in Avinash Mishra Drama; Read on

Kareena Kapoor shares glimpses of New Year celebration with husband Saif Ali Khan [PHOTOS] ATG

Kareena Kapoor shares glimpses of New Year celebration with husband Saif Ali Khan [PHOTOS]

Who was Rustom Soonawala? Gynaecologist who delivered Raha, Taimur, Vamika Kohli, Kareena, Ranbir dies at 95 RBA

Who was Rustom Soonawala? Gynaecologist who delivered Raha, Taimur, Vamika Kohli, Kareena, Ranbir dies at 95

Nepal to Indian Ocean: 7 Deadliest earthquakes in history NTI

Nepal to Indian Ocean: 7 Deadliest earthquakes in history

Bipasha Basu inspired lehenga designs for dusky skin tones ATG

Bipasha Basu inspired lehenga designs for dusky skin tones

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon