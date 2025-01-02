BIG NEWS: ATM withdrawal limits announced for SBI, HDFC, ICICI and other top banks in India

Big news! ATM withdrawal limits have been set by all banks, potentially causing inconvenience for many people.

What is the maximum ATM withdrawal limit now? Various banks have set daily limits. A fixed amount can now be withdrawn from all ATM cards. Let's find out the limit.

It is reported that a maximum of 40,000 rupees can be withdrawn daily from Maestro or Classic debit cards.

A maximum of 1 lakh rupees can be withdrawn from Platinum International cards. It is reported that no more than 25,000 rupees can be withdrawn daily from several HDFC cards.

No more than 50,000 rupees can be withdrawn from Gold debit cards used for business purposes. 75,000 rupees can be withdrawn daily from Titanium Royal debit cards. For Yes Bank, the PMJDY RuPay Chip debit card limit is 10,000 rupees daily, RuPay Platinum Domestic is 25,000 rupees daily, and Emerg debit card is 3 lakh rupees daily.

For Canara Bank, a maximum of 75,000 rupees can be withdrawn from Classic RuPay, Visa, or Standard Mastercard.

RuPay Platinum and Business Platinum NCMC cards have a daily withdrawal limit of 1 lakh rupees. Visa Signature and Mastercard Business debit cards have a daily withdrawal limit of 1.5 lakh rupees.

