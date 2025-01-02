BIG NEWS: ATM withdrawal limits announced for SBI, HDFC, ICICI and other top banks in India

Big news! ATM withdrawal limits have been set by all banks, potentially causing inconvenience for many people.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 2, 2025, 12:46 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 2, 2025, 12:46 PM IST

What is the maximum ATM withdrawal limit now? Various banks have set daily limits. A fixed amount can now be withdrawn from all ATM cards. Let's find out the limit.

article_image2

It is reported that a maximum of 40,000 rupees can be withdrawn daily from Maestro or Classic debit cards.

article_image3

A maximum of 1 lakh rupees can be withdrawn from Platinum International cards. It is reported that no more than 25,000 rupees can be withdrawn daily from several HDFC cards.

article_image4

No more than 50,000 rupees can be withdrawn from Gold debit cards used for business purposes. 75,000 rupees can be withdrawn daily from Titanium Royal debit cards. For Yes Bank, the PMJDY RuPay Chip debit card limit is 10,000 rupees daily, RuPay Platinum Domestic is 25,000 rupees daily, and Emerg debit card is 3 lakh rupees daily.

article_image5

For Canara Bank, a maximum of 75,000 rupees can be withdrawn from Classic RuPay, Visa, or Standard Mastercard.

article_image6

RuPay Platinum and Business Platinum NCMC cards have a daily withdrawal limit of 1 lakh rupees. Visa Signature and Mastercard Business debit cards have a daily withdrawal limit of 1.5 lakh rupees.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Good news air India offers in flight wifi services for domestic flyers check details gcw

GOOD news! Air India offers in-flight Wi-Fi services for domestic flyers | Check details

Karnataka sees huge drop in Liquor sales over 9 months, revenue remains strong vkp

Karnataka sees huge drop in Liquor sales over 9 months, revenue remains strong

Karnataka: KSRTC bus fares likely to rise in early 2025 amid financial strain vkp

Karnataka: KSRTC bus fares likely to rise in early 2025 amid financial strain

With Rs 436 premium, get Rs 2 lakh life insurance: Know the steps to apply Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana AJR

With Rs 436 premium, get Rs 2 lakh life insurance: Know the steps to apply

India's Blue economy gets boost in Chattisgarh; Supply fish across country vkp

India's Blue economy gets boost in Chattisgarh; Supply fish across country

Recent Stories

Mallika Sherawat: Controversy, harassment, Bollywood exit of actress ATG

Mallika Sherawat: Controversy, harassment, Bollywood exit of actress

Shivarajkumar to Darshan to Sudeep-10 Rare Wedding Photos of Sandalwood Stars RBA

Shivarajkumar to Darshan to Sudeep-10 Rare Wedding Photos of Sandalwood Stars

Multi-year health insurance plans: Why they might be better than one-year covers AJR

Multi-year health insurance plans: Why they might be better than one-year covers

Hyundai Creta EV with 473 km range unveiled launch on january 17 2025 check features design and more gcw

Hyundai Creta EV with 473km range unveiled! Launch on January 17, 2025 | Check features and more

Priyanka-Nick to Shilpa-Raj: 7 Famous couples who chose surrogacy NTI

Priyanka-Nick to Shilpa-Raj: 7 Famous couples who chose surrogacy

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon