Banking hours in Madhya Pradesh to change from January 2025; Check details

Starting January 1, 2025, all banks in Madhya Pradesh will have revised opening and closing times. This change is implemented for customer convenience.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 19, 2024, 12:31 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 19, 2024, 12:31 PM IST

Many things are set to change from January 1st, the start of the new year 2025. Among the most significant is the change in bank opening and closing times. All banks, whether government or private, will have the same opening and closing times. However, this change is happening only in Madhya Pradesh, not across the entire country.

article_image2

Currently, each bank has different opening and closing times, which often causes inconvenience to the public. Therefore, the Madhya Pradesh government has taken this decision to relieve the public from this problem and to further improve banking facilities for customers in the state. Some believe that after this, the working hours of all national level banks will be made the same.

article_image3

Currently, different banks have different opening and closing times, which makes it difficult for customers to manage their time. Many banks open at 10 am, while some open at 11 am. Similarly, their closing times also vary, causing problems for customers and preventing them from completing their banking tasks on time.

article_image4

Therefore, from the new year, all banks in Madhya Pradesh have been instructed to open at 10 am and close at 4 pm so that customers do not face any time-related problems. This will also enable the entire banking system to run smoothly.

article_image5

What will be the new timings?

The State Level Bankers' Committee of Madhya Pradesh has issued new timings to further improve banking facilities in the state. According to the new timings, banks will open at 10 am and close at 4 pm. 

This change will benefit customers as they will have accurate information about bank timings and will also save their time.

article_image6

This decision regarding the timings of banks was taken in a meeting of the State Level Bankers' Committee chaired by Chief Secretary Anurag Jain. District level advisory committees are working to implement this change.

