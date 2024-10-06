Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Wish to buy an electric car? Here a list of affordable EVs in India

    The Indian electric vehicle market is witnessing rapid growth, with leading manufacturers like Tata Motors and MG offering budget-friendly options. This article explores the best budget electric cars, including the Tata Tiago EV, Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV, and MG Comet EV, highlighting their features, price, and range.

    article_image1
    Richa Barua
    First Published Oct 6, 2024, 12:49 PM IST

    Budget Electric Cars

    The electric vehicle (EV) market in India is expanding rapidly. More and more people are looking to switch to eco-friendly transportation options. Leading automakers are introducing new electric cars, offering a variety of features at various price points. Tata Motors plays a major role in this segment, followed by Morris Garages (MG) and other Chinese manufacturers. While electric cars are more expensive than petrol or diesel, many budget-friendly cars have been introduced. Discounts are especially high during the festive season.

    article_image2

    Tata Tiago EV

    The Tata Tiago EV is currently the second cheapest electric car in India. Its price starts from Rs. 7.99 lakh and goes up to Rs. 11.49 lakh, making it a very budget-friendly option for those looking to switch to electric. It comes with two different battery configurations: 19.2 kWh and 24 kWh, giving customers the flexibility to choose based on their driving needs. The smaller 19.2 kWh battery offers a range of 250 km on a single charge. This makes it suitable for daily city commutes. Meanwhile, the 24 kWh variant extends the range to 315 km. This is suitable for slightly longer drives or for those who want more flexibility without worrying about frequent charging. This electric car is a practical and affordable option for families and individuals alike.

    article_image3

    Tata Nexon EV

    Next on this list is the Tata Nexon EV, one of the most popular electric SUVs in India. Priced between Rs. 12.49 lakh and Rs. 17.19 lakh, it is a strong contender in the budget EV segment. The Tata Nexon EV comes with multiple battery options, the most notable being the 40.5 kWh variant, which offers a driving range of 465 km on a single charge. If you opt for the larger 45 kWh battery, you can expect an extended range of up to 489 km, making it a suitable option for longer journeys and highway driving. The Nexon EV's stylish design, coupled with its strong features, has made it a popular choice for buyers looking for a reliable and feature-rich electric SUV.

    article_image4

    MG Windsor EV

    The MG Windsor EV is a new entrant in the Indian electric car market. It is priced between Rs. 13.50 lakh and Rs. 15.50 lakh. One of the unique features of this vehicle is the BaaS option. The base price of the Windsor EV can be reduced to Rs. 9.99 lakh. The MG Windsor EV offers a range of 331 km on a full charge, making it an excellent choice for daily commutes and occasional long trips. The BaaS program offers flexibility for those who do not want to engage in the high upfront cost of the battery, and it can be said to enhance its appeal.

    article_image5

    MG Comet EV

    The MG Comet EV is currently the cheapest small electric vehicle in India. Its price is between Rs. 6.99 lakh and Rs. 9.53 lakh. This small and efficient electric car comes with an innovative Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option. The MG Comet EV, equipped with a 17.3 kWh battery, offers a range of 230 km on a single charge. While it has a shorter range compared to other models, it is perfect for city driving and short trips. Its compact design makes it suitable for urban environments where parking space is limited.

