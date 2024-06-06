Top 5 preferred cars by Indian politicians

During campaign periods, politicians travel extensively, conduct meetings en route, and require a vehicle that provides a roomy, comfortable interior equipped with modern features, including safety—advantages that SUVs readily offer.

Over the past ten years, the SUV industry has effectively destroyed the sedan market and crushed the market share of hatchbacks. It has been like a juggernaut. SUVs are a sensible choice since their job is not just ceremonial; they have to interact with people, sometimes in isolated rural locations with poor road conditions. Moreover, politicians travel a great deal during election seasons, holding meetings along the way, and need a car with a spacious, comfortable interior and modern amenities, such safety—a characteristic that SUVs easily supply.

Mahindra Scorpio N Along with the Tata Safari of the previous generation, the Scorpio has always been a favourite. With the Scorpio now available in two variants, the Classic and the N, there is a version to suit every user's needs. There are two engine options for the Scorpio N: a 2-liter petrol and a 2.2-liter diesel with two power trims. With 370 Nm for the 6-speed manual and 380 Nm for the 6-speed automatic torque converter, the petrol engine produces 200 horsepower. The base model of the 2.2-liter diesel generates 130 horsepower and 300 Nm.

Toyota Innova The Toyota Innova, the most useful MPV, comes in two variants: the Innova Hycross and the Innova Crysta. In the MPV market, the Innova continues to be superior in terms of capacity, features, and comfort. Only a 2.4-liter diesel engine with 147 horsepower and 343 Nm of torque powers the Crysta series. It is connected to a manual 5-speed gearbox. Ex-showroom in Delhi, the pricing ranges from Rs 19.99 lakh to Rs 26.55 lakh.

Mahindra XUV 700 The flagship of Mahindra, the XUV700 introduces a range of comfort and safety features including the ADAS suite. This indicates that the SUV has several features, including high beam assist, adaptive cruise control, and traffic sign recognition. There are two engine trims for the XUV700: a 2-liter petrol and a 2.2-liter diesel. The front-wheel drive, gasoline-powered XUV700 produces 197 horsepower and 380 Nm of torque. Both variants come with a 6-speed torque converter—a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic. Ex-showroom, the price range for the XUV700 petrol is Rs 13.99 lakh to Rs 25.54 lakh. Ex-showroom Delhi, the diesel ranges in price from Rs 14.59 lakh to Rs 26.99 lakh.

Toyota Land Cruiser For those who can afford it, whether they are politicians or not, the Toyota Land Cruiser is an SUV that everyone should have. This legendary SUV's 4x4 capacity allows it to be driven in the harsh Saharan desert or on the marshy swamps of the Amazon. It has legendary Toyota dependability and can be driven on any type of terrain. At a cost of Rs 2.10 crore, the Land Cruiser is a direct import into India. The SUV is more than simply a tough vehicle; it provides excellent comfort. An impressive 304 horsepower and 700 Nm of torque can be found in the Land Cruiser L300's 3-liter V6 diesel engine. An automated 10-speed torque converter is coupled with it.

Toyota Fortuner A politician's true arrival may be determined by looking at their Toyota Fortuner. There are an increasing number of Fortuners on the road during the campaign trail with each election that goes by. There are petrol and diesel versions of the Toyota SUV available. A 2.7-liter petrol engine producing 164 horsepower and 245 Nm is coupled to either a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox or a 5-speed manual gearbox. The 6-speed manual gearbox produces 420 Nm of torque, while the 6-speed torque converter automatic produces 500 Nm. The 2.8-liter diesel engine produces 201 horsepower. There are two-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive versions of the diesel model available.



Ex-showroom Delhi prices for the Fortuner petrol range from Rs 33.42 lakh to Rs 35.02 lakh, while those for the diesel are Rs 35.93 lakh to Rs 51.44 lakh.