Tata Nexon to Kia Seltos: 7 cars with built-in air purifiers you should consider

In India, air pollution is a serious problem. Inhaling this toxic air can have major negative effects on one's health. The issue of vehicular pollution is frequently addressed; automobiles equipped with air purifiers allow passengers to breathe healthier air while they are driving. A few mass-market automobiles, such as Hyundai, Tata, and several others, include air purifiers in addition to PM2.5 filters.



1. Hyundai Creta The air purifier that comes with the Hyundai Creta is part of the SUV's automated air conditioning system. The infotainment panel displays the AQI display. The Hyundai Creta's base price, ex-showroom, is Rs 10.99 lakh for the E 1.5 Petrol MT model.



2. Tata Nexon A smart air purifier system is also available from Tata Nexon, and the infotainment system has a built-in display. Tata provides it starting with the Fearless model and refers to it as an air purifier with dust sensors. The Fearless version costs Rs 12.29 lakh (ex-showroom) to start.

3. Hyundai Venue The Hyundai Venue is offered with an air purifier, which the company calls it an Auto healthy air purifier. The Hyundai Venue gets it in the SX (O) variant onwards. The price of the Venue SX (O) variant starts at Rs 12.44 lakh (ex-showroom).

4. Kia Sonet Starting with the HTX+ model, the Kia Sonet is equipped with a Smart Pure Air Purifier with Virus and Bacteria Protection system. It features controls and a dedicated display in the car's front center armrest. The Kia Sonet HTX+ model is priced at Rs 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom).



5. Kia Seltos Kia Seltos offers an air purifier system which the automaker calls a Smart Pure Air Purifier with Virus and Bacteria Protection system. Seltos offers the air purifier from the HTX variant onwards. The AQI display is integrated into the infotainment system. The price of the Kia Seltos HTX variant is Rs 15.46 lakh (ex-showroom).



6. Tata Harrier The business began providing an air purifier in the SUV when the Tata Harrier had a makeover. An air purifier system is available from Tata Harrier, and the infotainment system has a display. The Harrier's air purifier is available starting with the Adventure Plus model. The Adventure Plus version starts at Rs 20.69 lakh (ex-showroom) in pricing.

7. Tata Safari The manufacturer began providing an air purifier in the Tata Safari after it had a makeover. The Safari's infotainment system incorporates the air purifier's display. The Safari's air purifier is available starting with the Adventure Plus model. Adventure Plus variant prices start at Rs 21.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

