Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Stay safe on the road: Understanding tire pressure, speed limits and tire codes

    Ignoring vehicle manuals can lead to accidents. Tire pressure and speed are crucial factors in tire bursts, often overlooked. Understanding tire codes and maintaining correct pressure can prevent accidents.

    article_image1
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 15, 2024, 7:55 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 15, 2024, 7:55 PM IST

    Accidents can occur if these precautions are not taken while driving vehicles. Whether it's a car or a bike, it needs to be driven very carefully. Usually, when any product is manufactured, the company that makes it gives specific instructions on how to use it. They give it to us as a booklet.

    However, 99 percent of people don't read it. We just listen to what the company representatives and staff say and use it. However, they don't tell everything. Even if it is a very important matter, they ignore some things because they are small.

    article_image2

    You are now going to learn about such an important thing. How fast do we usually go on a bike or in a car? We go at a speed of 70 km/h, 80 km/h. If the road is empty, we even cross 100, 120 km/h. This is causing road accidents.

    Many people do not know how fast to go on which vehicle. That's why accidents are happening. Many people may not know that tire bursts depend on the speed at which the vehicle is traveling. However, experts say that tires in cars or bikes burst if they are over-inflated or under-inflated.

    article_image3

    Here are some of the main reasons why vehicle tires burst.

    How much air to put in each tire is in the manual given by the company when you buy the vehicle. If the air in the car or bike decreases, we immediately go to the nearest mechanic shop and ask them to fill the air. The mechanics fill the air according to the vehicle. Most car tires are inflated to 30-35 PSI. However, some cars maintain an air pressure of 35-40 PSI. The amount of air in the tire depends on the car or bike model and tire size.

    article_image4

    To maintain tire pressure, you should check your tire air every two weeks. Apart from this, tire air pressure should be checked before going on a long drive. You can also buy an air pressure gauge for this. Many types of portable air pressure gauges are available in the market. Keeping these in the car will be useful in case of emergency.

    article_image5

    Another important reason for tire bursts is vehicle speed. Your vehicle can be a car or a bike. It doesn't even matter with the company. The speed you travel puts pressure on the tire. If this pressure increases too much, the tire will burst. To know how much pressure each tire can withstand, the companies that manufacture them give a code.

    For example, there will be a serial number like 134/76 G 14 75 L. Companies print these on the tires so that they are visible. An English alphabet letter at the end of that code indicates how much air should be in the tires.

    If the alphabet is L, the maximum speed is 120 km/h. If it is M, it is 130 km/h, N is 140 km/h, P is 150 km/h, Q is 160 km/h, R is 170 km/h, S is 180 km/h, T is 190 km/h, U is 200 km/h, H is 210 km/h, V is 240 km/h, W is 270 km/h, Y is 300 km/h. Tires will burst if the car or bike is driven beyond this speed. From now on, fill the air according to your tire and be careful not to cause accidents.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Virat Kohli's Audi Q8 available for sale? What is the asking price? Details here (WATCH) gcw

    Virat Kohli's Audi Q8 available for sale? What is the asking price? Details here (WATCH)

    Hyundai IPO opens for subscription: Check GMP, price band, other details gcw

    Hyundai IPO opens for subscription: Check GMP, price band, other details

    Elon Musk unveils Robotaxi USD 30,000 two-door driverless car, promises to make it available before 2027 WATCH gcw

    Elon Musk unveils Robotaxi, promises to make it available before 2027 (WATCH)

    Remembering Ratan Tata: Humiliated by Ford, how industry titan got revenge by buying Jaguar and Land Rover snt

    Remembering Ratan Tata: Humiliated by Ford, how industry titan got revenge by buying Jaguar and Land Rover

    Hyundai Motor India's IPO: Check opening date, price and other details gcw

    Hyundai Motor India's IPO: Check opening date, price and other details

    Recent Stories

    China smuggling donkeys from India for cosmetics and medicine RTM

    China smuggling donkeys from India for cosmetics and medicine

    Happy Sharad Purnima 2024 Wishes, quotes, images, messages and more RBA

    Happy Sharad Purnima 2024 Wishes, quotes, images, messages and more

    World food day 2024: Pizza to Sushi to Pasta-Top 10 Global Dishes Loved in India RBA

    Pizza to Sushi to Pasta-10 International Dishes Indians Love

    Do you know which Indian state sees the first sunrise? RTM

    Do you know which Indian state sees the first sunrise?

    UP SHOCKER! Pregnant cow dies after man inserts bamboo stick into her private parts; incident sparks outrage shk

    UP SHOCKER! Pregnant cow dies after man inserts bamboo stick into her private parts; incident sparks outrage

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon