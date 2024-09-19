Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mukesh Ambani buys India's most expensive private jet Boeing 737 MAX 9; know details

    Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, has purchased India's first Boeing 737 MAX 9, making it the country's most expensive private jet. This article explores the features and price of this luxurious aircraft.

    First Published Sep 19, 2024

    Mukesh Ambani

    Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani is Asia's richest man. He is known for his luxurious lifestyle and immense wealth. Any special occasion at Ambani's house or the luxury items purchased by the Ambanis always attract attention. In that way. Mukesh Ambani also has an impressive collection of private jets and helicopters. In that regard, it has been reported that Mukesh Ambani has now bought one of the most expensive jets in India. Ambani is said to have bought India's first Boeing 737 MAX 9. This state-of-the-art long-range business jet is now the most expensive private jet.

    India's Most Expensive Private Jet

    The Boeing 737 MAX 9 recently arrived in India following extensive modifications and flight tests. Mukesh Ambani's Boeing 737 MAX 9 has reportedly been brought to India after undergoing several changes, including cabin modifications and interior upgrades, at EuroAirport Basel-Mulhouse-Freiburg (BSL) in Switzerland. The Boeing aircraft has been in Switzerland since April 13, 2023, and has undergone a series of tests to ensure that all updates are working properly.

    India's Most Expensive Private Jet

    Prior to arriving in India, the private jet also conducted six test flights at Basel, Geneva and London Luton airports. On August 27, 2024, the Boeing 737 Max 9 completed its final journey from Basel to Delhi. The aircraft covered 6,234 kilometers in 9 hours. The arrival of this Boeing aircraft has made it one of the most exclusive and expensive private jets in the country. Currently, Ambani's new aircraft is currently parked at the maintenance terminal near the cargo terminal at Delhi Airport. Sources say that this jet will soon go to Mumbai where the Reliance headquarters is located.

    India's Most Expensive Private Jet

    The Boeing 737 MAX 9 is one of the most expensive jets in the world and is powered by two CFMI LEAP-18 engines. This aircraft has an MSN number of 8401 and is capable of traveling 6,355 nautical miles (11,770 km) on a single flight. The base price of the Boeing 737 MAX 9 is $118.5 million. However, this does not include the cost of cabin retrofitting and interior modifications. Additionally, this jet offers a larger cabin and cargo space compared to the Boeing MAX 8. However, sources say that the Ambani family spent over Rs 1000 crore for this ultra-long range business jet.

    Mukesh Ambani

    Apart from this new jet, Reliance Industries already has nine private jets. It is noteworthy that Reliance Industries owns a Bombardier Global 6000, two Dassault Falcon 900s and Embraer ERJ-135 aircraft.

