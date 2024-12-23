Maruti Swift to Hyundai Aura- 5 Budget Family Cars with 6 Airbags Under Rs 6 Lakh

With increasing emphasis on car safety in India, let's explore affordable cars offering maximum safety features at lower price points.

Budget Cars

With growing customer awareness, Indian car manufacturers are prioritizing safety. Most now offer 6 airbags as standard. Remarkably, affordable options with 6 airbags are available, ranging from hatchbacks to SUVs. We highlight six such models, all priced under ₹7.50 lakh (ex-showroom). This list includes models from Hyundai, Maruti, and Mahindra. Let's explore these cars.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

1. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Starting at ₹5.92 lakh (ex-showroom), the Grand i10 Nios is India's most affordable car with 6 airbags, standardized since October last year. It features a 1.2-liter Kappa petrol engine producing 83 PS and 113.8 Nm of torque. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and Smart Auto AMT. Features include a Type-C front USB charger and a tire pressure monitoring system. Other upgrades include a glossy black front radiator grille, new LED DRLs, and connected design LED taillights.

Nissan Magnite

2. Nissan Magnite Priced from ₹5.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Magnite's price will increase from January 1st. It offers 6 airbags and 1.0-liter NA and turbo petrol engine options. Features include wireless charging, an around-view monitor, a new i-Key, walk-away lock, remote engine start, and an advanced air filter.

Hyundai Exter

3. Hyundai Exter Starting at ₹6.13 lakh (ex-showroom), the Exter features a 1.2L petrol MT engine and comprehensive safety features like 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, and ESC. It also includes a dashcam, mudguards, and an 8-inch touchscreen with Bluelink.

Hyundai Aura

4. Hyundai Aura The Aura comes in five variants starting at ₹6.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It's powered by a 1.2L petrol engine with a factory-fitted CNG option, producing 82 bhp and 114 Nm of torque (petrol) and 68 bhp and 95 Nm of torque (CNG). Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and AMT.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

5. Maruti Suzuki Swift The Swift comes in six variants starting at ₹6.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Its 1.2L engine delivers 80bhp and 112nm of torque. Available with a 5-speed manual and AMT gearboxes, it offers a mileage of 24.80 km (manual) and 25.75 km (automatic). Safety features include hill hold control, ESP, and 6 airbags.

Maruti Dzire

6. Maruti Dzire Starting at ₹6.79 lakh (ex-showroom), the Dzire boasts features like rear parking sensors, ESC, 6 airbags, and a 360-degree camera. It's powered by a 1.2L petrol engine producing 80 bhp and 112 Nm of torque, paired with a 5-speed manual or AMT transmission.

