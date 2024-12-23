Maruti Swift to Hyundai Aura- 5 Budget Family Cars with 6 Airbags Under Rs 6 Lakh

With increasing emphasis on car safety in India, let's explore affordable cars offering maximum safety features at lower price points.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 23, 2024, 10:50 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 23, 2024, 10:50 AM IST

Budget Cars

With growing customer awareness, Indian car manufacturers are prioritizing safety. Most now offer 6 airbags as standard. Remarkably, affordable options with 6 airbags are available, ranging from hatchbacks to SUVs.

We highlight six such models, all priced under ₹7.50 lakh (ex-showroom). This list includes models from Hyundai, Maruti, and Mahindra. Let's explore these cars.

article_image2

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

1. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Starting at ₹5.92 lakh (ex-showroom), the Grand i10 Nios is India's most affordable car with 6 airbags, standardized since October last year. It features a 1.2-liter Kappa petrol engine producing 83 PS and 113.8 Nm of torque.

Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and Smart Auto AMT. Features include a Type-C front USB charger and a tire pressure monitoring system. Other upgrades include a glossy black front radiator grille, new LED DRLs, and connected design LED taillights.

article_image3

Nissan Magnite

2. Nissan Magnite

Priced from ₹5.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Magnite's price will increase from January 1st. It offers 6 airbags and 1.0-liter NA and turbo petrol engine options. Features include wireless charging, an around-view monitor, a new i-Key, walk-away lock, remote engine start, and an advanced air filter.

article_image4

Hyundai Exter

3. Hyundai Exter

Starting at ₹6.13 lakh (ex-showroom), the Exter features a 1.2L petrol MT engine and comprehensive safety features like 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, and ESC. It also includes a dashcam, mudguards, and an 8-inch touchscreen with Bluelink.

article_image5

Hyundai Aura

4. Hyundai Aura

The Aura comes in five variants starting at ₹6.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It's powered by a 1.2L petrol engine with a factory-fitted CNG option, producing 82 bhp and 114 Nm of torque (petrol) and 68 bhp and 95 Nm of torque (CNG). Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and AMT.

article_image6

Maruti Suzuki Swift

5. Maruti Suzuki Swift

The Swift comes in six variants starting at ₹6.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Its 1.2L engine delivers 80bhp and 112nm of torque. Available with a 5-speed manual and AMT gearboxes, it offers a mileage of 24.80 km (manual) and 25.75 km (automatic). Safety features include hill hold control, ESP, and 6 airbags.

article_image7

Maruti Dzire

6. Maruti Dzire

Starting at ₹6.79 lakh (ex-showroom), the Dzire boasts features like rear parking sensors, ESC, 6 airbags, and a 360-degree camera. It's powered by a 1.2L petrol engine producing 80 bhp and 112 Nm of torque, paired with a 5-speed manual or AMT transmission.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Tata cars to Royal Enfield bikes: THIS Chennai-based firm gifts automobiles to employees; Here's why gcw

Tata cars to Royal Enfield bikes: THIS Chennai-based firm gifts automobiles to employees; Here's why

Bajaj Chetak 35 series electric scooter launched in India: Check out specifications, features and more gcw

Bajaj Chetak 35 series electric scooter launched in India: Check out specifications, features and more

Mahindra vs IndiGo: Trademark clash over '6E' sparks legal battle, automaker to approach court AJR

Mahindra vs IndiGo: Trademark clash over '6E' sparks legal battle, automaker to approach court

COSTECH and Easygo collaborate to set up 2000 EV charging stations in Kerala anr

COSTECH and Easygo collaborate to set up 2,000 EV charging stations in Kerala

Mitsubushi group set to invest Rs 400 crore in cooling solutions facility near Bengaluru vkp

Mitsubushi group set to invest Rs 400 crore in cooling solutions facility near Bengaluru

Recent Stories

WhatsApp to stop working on older Android phones from January 1, 2025; Is your gadget on the list? gcw

WhatsApp to stop working on older Android phones from January 1, 2025; Is your gadget on the list?

3 marriages, Rs 1.25 crore: How 'Looteri Dulhan' swindled money from wealthy grooms AJR

3 marriages, Rs 1.25 crore: How 'Looteri Dulhan' swindled money from wealthy grooms

Earth-like life on Moon? Japan plans massive spinning Moon city for 10,000 people, launches research shk

Earth-like life on Moon? Japan plans massive spinning Moon city for 10,000 people, launches research

SAIL to Adani Wilmar: Top 10 stock market gainers for December ATG

SAIL to Adani Wilmar: Top 10 stock market gainers for December

SBI to HAL: 10 TOP stocks for long-term investment in 2025 ATG

SBI to HAL: 10 TOP stocks for long-term investment in 2025

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon