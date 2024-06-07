Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Mahindra XUV3XO: 5 features that makes Mahindra's SUV better for you

The Mahindra XUV3XO stands out in the sub-compact SUV segment with several features and advantages over its competitors, including the Maruti Suzuki Brezza. Let's take a look at what makes the XUV3XO unique when compared to the Brezza.

One of India's top automakers, Mahindra & Mahindra, just introduced the XUV3XO sub-compact SUV to the country's consumers. The starting price of the Mahindra XUV3XO (ex-showroom) is Rs 7.49 lakh. In the sub-compact SUV market, the Mahindra XUV3XO distinguishes itself from the competition with a number of features and benefits over the Maruti Suzuki Brezza. Now let's examine what distinguishes the XUV3XO from the Brezza.

1. Infotainment system Technology-wise, the XUV3XO surpasses the Brezza thanks to a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system and instrument cluster. However, the Brezza has an instrument cluster with analogue dials and a smaller 9-inch infotainment unit. 2. Panoramic sunroof In its class, the XUV3XO is the only sub-compact SUV with a panoramic sunroof—a feature usually reserved for bigger SUVs. Maruti Suzuki Brezza and its competitors, on the other hand, only offer a single-pane sunroof.

3. ADAS feature Although not the first vehicle in its class to feature ADAS, the XUV3XO takes the lead with lane-keep assist, automated emergency braking, and adaptive cruise control. The safety package of the car is improved by these items. These cutting-edge driver assistance systems are absent from the Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

4. Under the hood With two turbo-petrol and one diesel engine, the XUV3XO has additional powertrain options. The Brezza, on the other hand, just has a single petrol engine and modest hybridization.

5. Dual zone climate The XUV3XO has a dual-zone climate control system that lets each front passenger have a distinct temperature for increased interior comfort. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza still lacks this function, which has been included in the XUV300 from 2019. However, there are rear AC vents on both versions.