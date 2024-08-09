Kia Seltos to Hyundai Creta: 7 most affordable cars, SUVs with ADAS technology

Currently, mass market segments offer two levels of ADAS: Level 1 includes features like lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and blind spot collision avoidance assist, while Level 2 adds additional features like adaptive cruise control, rear cross traffic avoidance assist, and high beam assist for the headlights. Here are the top 7 affordable ADAS-equipped vehicles available in India without further ado.

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) are becoming more widely available in the Indian market, as several manufacturers are already including the technology in their mass-market products. Indian consumers are also putting more emphasis on safety, which has contributed to the spread of technology. Currently, mass market segments offer two levels of ADAS: Level 1 includes features like lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and blind spot collision avoidance assist, while Level 2 adds additional features like adaptive cruise control, rear cross traffic avoidance assist, and high beam assist for the headlights. Here are the top 7 affordable ADAS-equipped vehicles available in India without further ado.

1. Mahindra XUV700 The top two models of Mahindra's flagship SUV, the AX7 and AX7 Luxury Pack, come equipped with ADAS technology. Both the 200 horsepower, 2.0-liter turbo-petrol and the 185 horsepower, 2.2-liter diesel engine are offered in these two versions; AWD is an optional add-on for the former. They come in configurations with six and seven seats as well. (Price: Rs 19.49 lakh-24.99 lakh)

2. Kia Seltos Kia’s midsize SUV has ADAS tech on offer with five variants – GTX, GTX +(S), GTX+, X-Line(S) and the tops-spec X-Line. These higher-spec models only have an automatic transmission; the 1.5-liter turbo-petrol with 160 horsepower has a 7-speed dual-clutch unit, while the 1.5-liter diesel with 116 horsepower has a 6-speed torque convertor automatic. (Price: Rs 19 lakh-20.37 lakh)

MG Astor car SUV

3. MG Astor The MG Astor was the first midsize SUV with an ADAS suite when it was introduced to the Indian market. The technology is exclusive to MG Motor's top-tier Savvy Pro trim, which has two engine options. The first is a 1.5-liter, 110-horsepower gasoline engine connected to a CVT transmission, while the second is a 1.3-liter, 140-horsepower turbo-petrol coupled to a 6-speed automated gearbox. (Price: Rs 16.94 lakh-18.28 lakh)

4. Hyundai Verna Though with few powertrain options, ADAS technology is limited to the top-spec SX(O) version of the Hyundai Verna. When the 1.5-liter, 115hp petrol engine is combined with the CVT option, the Verna SX(O) with the manual engine receives the suite. When the Verna is equipped with a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine producing 160 horsepower, it may be had with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. This version of the Verna features ADAS technology. (Price: Rs 16.23 lakh-17.42 lakh)

5. Hyundai Creta The ADAS suite was added to the top-spec SX(O) and SX Tech versions of Hyundai's well-liked midsize SUV following a makeover that debuted in January of this year. The SX(O) receives an extra 160 horsepower 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine option, in addition to the 115 horsepower 1.5-liter petrol and 116 horsepower 1.5-liter diesel engine options available for the SX Tech. Note that the ADAS technology is also available for the Creta N Line, but limited to the top-spec N8 model. (Price: Rs 15.98 lakh-20.45 lakh)

6. Honda Elevate Honda's midsize SUV comes with autonomous driving features in the top-spec ZX trim. All variants of the Elevate are powered by a 121hp, 1.5-litre petrol engine that comes paired with either a 6-speed manual or a CVT gearbox. (Price: Rs 15.21 lakh-16.43 lakh*)

7. Kia Sonet The Kia Sonet is one of only two cars on this list to get camera-based Level 1 ADAS features. These are available with the GTX+ and X-Line variants, which come with the 120hp, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and the 116hp, 1.5-litre diesel engines, both of which are only available with their respective automatic gearboxes. (Price: Rs 14.81 lakh-15.77 lakh)

