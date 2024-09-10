Kia EV9 electric SUV teased: Check expected range and amazing features

Kia has released a new teaser of the EV9 electric SUV, showcasing its unique 'digital tiger face' lighting system. The three-row electric SUV will be unveiled in India on October 3rd and is expected to come equipped with a range of features, including a panoramic sunroof and advanced driver-assistance systems.

The massive Korean automaker Kia is getting ready to introduce its second electric car in India. The EV9 electric SUV will make its premiere on October 3 during the holiday season, but the automaker has teased it once more already. The automaker has provided a sneak peek at the three-row electric SUV's external design elements in the most recent teaser. The company has released a second teaser for the EV9 electric SUV in advance of its premiere the following month.

The Kia EV9's distinctive lighting system, termed a "digital tiger face," is seen in the most recent teaser. Alongside the dual vertical LED headlights, the electric SUV will have a novel light design on the front grille that has two clusters of tiny cube lamps to create a dynamic lighting pattern. The automaker claims that owners of EV9s will have the ability to customise the appearance of the digital tiger face. The LED light pattern at the back of the electric SUV is also seen in the teaser. The Kia EV9's dual-part panoramic sunroof was seen in a previous teaser.





During last year's Auto Expo, Kia unveiled the concept version of the EV9 electric SUV. Two versions of the EV have previously been introduced to international markets. The EV9 GT-Line variant is probably headed for India first. First, it is anticipated to be introduced in India via imports.



The Kia EV9 is built on the same E-GMP platform as Hyundai's Ioniq 5 and other electric cars including the EV6. The electric SUV has a wheelbase of more than three meters and a length of more than five meters. Its dimensions surpass those of the majority of SUVs offered for sale in India. This is the first electric SUV with three rows that Hyundai or Kia have produced.

Kia EV9 electric SUV: Check expected range In international countries, Kia sells the EV9 electric SUV with two different battery pack sizes. The top-tier GT Line model has a larger 100 kWh battery pack, while the basic model has a 76 kWh battery unit. The electric SUV's GT-Line AWD version may have a range of up to 434 km on a single charge. In less than 30 minutes, it can help replenish up to 80% of its battery life thanks to rapid charging capability. According to Kia, the EV9 can go 200 kilometres on a single rapid charge in only 15 minutes. Kia EV9 electric SUV: Check expected features The EV9 electric SUV is going to be quite feature-rich. The global-spec vehicle comes with a number of innovations, including a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, seat ventilation, a curved digital panel that stretches from the driver seat to the centre point, and much more. In addition, Kia provides safety technologies including parking collision avoidance, navigation-based cruise control, Level-3 ADAS, and a 360-degree camera with blind spot identification.

