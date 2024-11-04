How Pilots Use Brakes on a Jet Plane?

Like other vehicles, airplanes also have brakes. Let's learn about when and why pilots use them.

Most people are unaware of the jet plane braking system. Like other vehicles, airplanes also have brakes. Let's find out how it works on the ground and in the air.

Airplane wheel brakes have disc brakes like cars. These help to stop the plane during landing. Disc brakes press against the wheels, slowing their rotation. This, in turn, decreases the airplane's speed, allowing it to come to a full stop on the runway.

Reverse thrust is a jet engine technology. It helps to reduce the speed of the aircraft after landing.

Aerodynamic brakes (spoilers) are located on the wings of the aircraft. They increase air resistance and reduce speed.

The anti-skid (ABS) system prevents the aircraft's tires from skidding and maintains stability during landing.

The hydraulic system makes the brakes more powerful and gives pilots better control. Disc brakes on the landing gear are used to stop the wheels in jet aircraft. Air brakes and lift spoilers help reduce the aircraft's speed in the air.

