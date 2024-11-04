How Pilots Use Brakes on a Jet Plane?

Like other vehicles, airplanes also have brakes. Let's learn about when and why pilots use them.

article_image1
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Nov 4, 2024, 4:38 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 4, 2024, 4:38 PM IST

Why are airplanes white?

Most people are unaware of the jet plane braking system. Like other vehicles, airplanes also have brakes. Let's find out how it works on the ground and in the air.

article_image2

Airplane wheel brakes have disc brakes like cars. These help to stop the plane during landing. Disc brakes press against the wheels, slowing their rotation. This, in turn, decreases the airplane's speed, allowing it to come to a full stop on the runway.

article_image3

Reverse thrust is a jet engine technology. It helps to reduce the speed of the aircraft after landing.

article_image4

Airplane

Aerodynamic brakes (spoilers) are located on the wings of the aircraft. They increase air resistance and reduce speed.

article_image5

Air India

The anti-skid (ABS) system prevents the aircraft's tires from skidding and maintains stability during landing.

article_image6

The hydraulic system makes the brakes more powerful and gives pilots better control. Disc brakes on the landing gear are used to stop the wheels in jet aircraft. Air brakes and lift spoilers help reduce the aircraft's speed in the air.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Diwali 2024: Mercedes, BMW, Audi and more luxury cars offer heavy discount; check price RBA

Diwali 2024: Mercedes, BMW, Audi and more luxury cars offer heavy discount; check price

Why are car spare tires smaller? Here are 7 key reasons AJR

Why are car spare tires smaller? Here are 7 key reasons

Hyundai India IPO debuts weak, shares slip 1.5% below issue price gcw

Hyundai India IPO debuts weak, shares slip 1.5% below issue price

Diwali SURPRISE! Haryana firm gifts Tata Punch, Maruti Grand Vitara to its employees ahead of festival gcw

Diwali SURPRISE! Haryana firm gifts Punch, Grand Vitara to employees ahead of festival

Maruti Swift Blitz edition launched: Get FREE accessories worth Rs 50,000! gcw

Maruti Swift Blitz edition launched: Get FREE accessories worth Rs 50,000!

Recent Stories

Donald Trump eyes US president post: Check out his net worth, source of income and more gcw

Donald Trump eyes US president post: Check out his net worth, source of income and more

US Election results 2024: A look at Kamala Harris' personal life, net worth and more gcw

US Election 2024: A look at Kamala Harris' personal life, net worth and more

UP SHOCKER! 4-year-old dies after choking on chewing gum in Kanpur, family blames manufacturer snt

UP SHOCKER! 4-year-old dies after choking on chewing gum in Kanpur, family blames manufacturer

BREAKING: PM Modi condemns Canada temple attack, says such acts of violence will never weaken India's resolve shk

PM Modi condemns Canada temple attack, says such acts of violence won't weaken India’s resolve

US elections: Hindu priests in Delhi hold hawan for Donald Trump's victory against Kamala Harris (WATCH) shk

US elections: Hindu priests in Delhi hold hawan for Donald Trump's victory against Kamala Harris (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon