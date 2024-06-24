Car servicing tips: 6 things to keep in mind to keep your vehicle at its best

If you're seeking guidance on maintaining your car's optimal condition and servicing it regularly, consider these tips and tricks to ensure smooth and reliable performance of your car.

Whether you recently bought a car or have had one for a long time, it is crucial to follow basic auto maintenance advice to keep it in top shape for as long as possible. If you're looking for advice on how to keep your automobile in top shape and schedule regular maintenance, have a look at these pointers to guarantee dependable and seamless operation.

1. Engine and gearbox oil For the engine and transmission to run smoothly, regular oil changes are necessary. Make sure you keep your oil levels at the recommended levels per the manufacturer. Service centres offer this service, or you may perform it yourself. But before you try, be sure you understand the right processes. Select the right kind of oil depending on its viscosity for best results.

2. Tyre maintenance In essence, maintaining correct tyre pressure is following the owner's manual's suggested levels and making any necessary adjustments. Sufficient tyre pressure guarantees safety, minimises wear, and improves fuel economy. You and your car are at risk from improper pressure levels. Maintaining safety and optimum performance requires routine inspections.

3. Ensure air filter is cleaned properly To increase the engine's efficiency, the air filter must be kept clean. A blocked filter can let dangerous particles in, shortening the engine's life and causing damage. To guarantee optimal operation, refer to your service facility or the owner's handbook for timely replacement recommendations.

4. Check and maintain car battery The battery in your automobile is crucial to its efficient running. Your automobile may not start if the battery is dead. To extend its life and replace it when needed, the battery must be checked and maintained on a regular basis.

5. Car's interior should also be checked Regular cleaning of the interior of your automobile is also necessary. The upholstery may get accumulated dust and filth, which may change how it looks. To properly clean the cabin, use the cleaning supplies that are advised. To prevent scratches, wipe the dashboard with a soft cloth.

6. Regularly wash your vehicle Dirt and grime may erode paint and lead to corrosion on your car's metal parts. It need routine cleaning to stop long-term harm. It's crucial to wash your automobile right away after a lengthy road trip. To keep your automobile clean and prolong its life, you may wash it yourself or get it done at a service facility.

