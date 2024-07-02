Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Car driving tips: Follow these 7 rules to make your highway drive safer

    Highway driving has its own set of challenges and risks. Adhering to best practices can ensure a safer and more enjoyable drive. Let's take a look on the top 7 highway driving practices that every driver should know and follow.

    article_image1
    First Published Jul 2, 2024, 3:40 PM IST

    In India, wide highways and motorways are more likely to have traffic accidents than densely populated areas. On these routes, drivers frequently drive carelessly, which raises the possibility of accidents. When driving on roads and motorways, you may increase your safety by adhering to a few basic but important rules.

    To avoid accidents and guarantee a pleasurable driving experience, it is crucial to maintain concentration, adhere to traffic laws, and prioritise safety at all times. Here are some crucial points to remember in order to drive safely on roads and motorways.

    article_image2

    1. Remain in your own lane
    Vehicles travelling at high speeds on roads and motorways are difficult to manage. It is imperative that you stay in your lane at all times to lower the chance of an accident. This reduces the possibility of accidents with other cars and makes it easier to pass smoothly.

    2. Observe Speed Limits
    Respecting the speed restrictions is one of the easiest methods to guarantee safety on roads and motorways. In addition to keeping you safe, obeying speed limits also helps to keep other drivers on the road safe. Respecting the speed limit also helps you avoid getting fined for moving violations.

    article_image3

    3. Keep a safe distance
    Make sure you always keep a safe distance from other cars when driving on a highway. The likelihood of accidents is greatly decreased by this procedure. It's recommended to maintain a minimum four- to six-foot gap between you and the car in front, especially when you're travelling quickly. This separation lowers the possibility of rear-end crashes and enables safer braking.

     

    article_image4

    4. Low beam headlights
    It is imperative that you utilise low beam headlights when travelling on the highway at night. This guarantees the security of the cars in front of you and those in back. High beam headlights have the potential to frighten oncoming vehicles, causing uncertainty and raising the possibility of collisions. Furthermore, police penalties may be issued for operating high beam headlights.

    5. Avoid distractions
    When driving at a high speed, engaging in distracting activities such as eating or using a cell phone might result in a serious collision. Anything that diverts your attention from the road should be avoided.

     

    article_image5

    6. No overtaking
    Make sure it's safe to overtake by first checking your blind areas and mirrors. Once you've passed, go cautiously back to your lane (the one assigned to your kind of car). Everyone's overall road safety is improved by this approach.

    7. Use signals
    Driving safely on the highways requires the proper application of turn signals. It lessens the possibility of accidents by alerting other cars to your intention to switch lanes or get off the highway. On highways, a rapid lane change without warning can result in serious collisions.

     

