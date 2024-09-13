Car Discounts September 2024: Grab great offers on Tata, Maruti, Mahindra, Hyundai, Jeep Compass and more

Ahead of the festive season, exciting discounts have been announced for new cars. Leading companies like Tata, Maruti, Mahindra, Hyundai, and Jeep are offering attractive deals on their impressive SUVs and cars, with one discount going up to ₹12 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki recently reduced the prices of its mini-segment cars like Alto K10 and S-Presso by up to ₹6,500. This month, discounts of up to ₹57,000 are available on hatchbacks like the S-Presso, Alto K10, Wagon R, and Celerio at Arena showrooms. This includes consumer offers, exchange bonuses, and showroom discounts. Buying a Swift can get you a discount of up to ₹35,000.

Tata's best-selling SUVs like Nexon, Safari, Harrier, and Tigor are seeing significant discounts. In September 2024, there's an opportunity to save ₹16,000 on the Nexon. The Safari is available with discounts ranging from ₹50,000 to ₹1.4 lakh. You can save up to ₹90,000 on the Tigor.

Mahindra Thar's 3-door variant is currently available with a substantial discount. The company is offering discounts of up to ₹1.50 lakh on all 2WD and 4WD petrol and diesel variants. You can save up to ₹1.35 lakh on the Thar's AX Optional Diesel Manual 2 Wheel Drive variant. Savings of up to ₹1.75 lakh are available on models like the Thar's LX Petrol Automatic 2 Wheel Drive, LX Petrol Manual 4-Wheel Drive, LZ Diesel Manual 2-Wheel Drive, LX Diesel Manual 4-Wheel Drive, LX Petrol Automatic 4-Wheel Drive, and LX Diesel Automatic 4-Wheel Drive.

You can save between ₹20,000 and ₹2 lakh when you buy Hyundai cars in September. The Hyundai Kona EV and 2023 Hyundai TUCSON diesel are available with a cash discount of up to ₹2 lakh. The Grand i10 Nios is being offered with discounts of up to ₹48,000, including a cash discount of ₹35,000, an exchange bonus of ₹10,000, and a corporate bonus of ₹3,000. You can get a discount of up to ₹45,000 on the Hyundai i20 with a manual transmission.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee is available with a massive discount in September 2024. According to news reports, a cash discount of ₹12 lakh is being offered on the purchase of the Jeep Grand Cherokee. For more information, you can contact the dealership.

