Best Sports bikes under Rs 5 lakh in India

Sports bikes have always been a passion for young riders who crave speed. The sports bike market in India is growing rapidly. In recent years, many entry-level bikes with modern features and attractive offers have been launched. Here are the best sports bikes available for under 5 lakhs.

KTM RC 390

The KTM RC 390 is a street-legal sports bike that boasts track-focused and aerodynamic styling. The next-generation RC 390 was recently launched abroad. It has a complete makeover in terms of styling. This motorcycle is expected to be launched in India in 2025. The KTM RC 390 is expected to have a starting price of Rs 3.18 lakh.

BMW G 310 R

This motorcycle, developed in collaboration with TVS, is a streetfighter with a bold design and stylish graphics. The latest version, inspired by the BMW M 1000 R, is stunning. The BMW G 310 R is priced at Rs 2,85,000 and features a BS6-compliant 313cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine. It produces 34 PS at 9,500 rpm and 28 Nm at 7,500 rpm.

Kawasaki Ninja 300

The Kawasaki Ninja 300 is the most affordable Ninja bike in India, with a starting price of Rs 3.43 lakh. It comes with the same parallel-twin engines for many years without any changes to basic features. It is the most affordable twin-cylinder sports bike available in India. The Kawasaki Ninja 300 engine still has the same 296cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled engine. It is worth noting that it is mated to a 6-speed transmission gearbox with a slipper clutch.

