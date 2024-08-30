Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    A look at most awaited car launches in September 2024

    Carmakers, such as Tata Motors, Hyundai, MG, and Mercedes-Benz, to name a few, have set the stage to introduce their new offerings in the market. So, let us dive deeper to find out what next month has in store for prospective buyers.
     

    article_image1
    First Published Aug 30, 2024, 12:10 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 30, 2024, 12:10 PM IST

    As the most anticipated holidays in the nation approach, the Indian automobile sector is getting ready for a barrage of new car releases. Automobile manufacturers, including Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, MG, and Tata Motors, have prepared the market for the launch of their new products. So let's take a closer look to see what prospective purchasers might expect from us next month.

    article_image2

    MG Windsor EV

    Following the Comet and ZS EVs, MG Motor India will introduce the Windsor EV, its third electric vehicle (EV), to the market. The debut date for this is September 11. It will be the Wuling Cloud EV under a new name. The Wuling Cloud EV is available in several nations with a 50.6kWh battery pack that has a stated 460km of range and a 37.9kWh unit that has a 360km range.

    When combined with the bigger battery pack, an electric motor installed on the front axle produces 200Nm of torque and 136PS of horsepower. In thirty minutes, an EV with a DC charger may be charged from thirty to one hundred percent.

     

    article_image3

    2024 Hyundai Alcazar facelift

    On September 9th, Hyundai is scheduled to introduce the 2024 Alcazar makeover to the nation. Yesterday, August 26, the automaker unveiled images of the inside before it was officially launched. The cabin draws inspiration from the Creta as well, even if its modern design is evocative of the Santa Fe, Exter, and Creta.

    Two 10.25-inch screens, a new boss mode, ventilated front and rear seats, a powered driver's seat with memory settings, a one-touch foldable second row seat, dual-zone temperature control, USB Type-C and Type-A ports, a panoramic sunroof, and more are included. The colour scheme is a dual-tone combination of Noble Brown and Haze Navy Blue.

    A 1.5-liter inline four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with 160 horsepower and 253 Nm of torque, as well as a 1.5-liter inline four-cylinder diesel engine with 116 horsepower and 250 Nm of torque, will power the 2024 Alcazar makeover. Six-speed manual, six-speed automatic, and seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmissions are available as options.

    article_image4

    Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV

    The most sought-after luxury automaker in India, Mercedes-Benz, will launch the Maybach EQS SUV, an all-electric vehicle, in the country. The Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 is available in foreign countries with two electric motors and a 107.8kWh battery pack that can reportedly go up to 600 km.

    Peak torque of 950 Nm and 658 PS are produced by these motors. With this, the opulent Maybach reaches a peak speed of 210 mph and can accelerate from 0 to 100 mph in 4.4 seconds. The Maybach EQS can be charged in 30 minutes with its maximum 22kW AC charging and 200kW DC rapid charging capabilities.

    article_image5

    Tata Curvv

    Tata Motors is preparing the new Curvv for debut on September 2, 2024, following the introduction of the Cuvv EV. Three engine options will power it: a 1.5-liter diesel unit with 118 horsepower and 260 Nm of torque, a new 1.2-liter TGDi turbo-petrol engine with 125 horsepower and 225 Nm of torque, and a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol motor with 120 horsepower and 170 Nm of torque. A six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox will be available for each engine.

    A 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch all-digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, paddle shifters, ventilated seats, an electric parking brake with auto-hold, ambient lighting, illuminated flush door handles, welcome and goodbye light animations, powered boot opening with gesture control, an air purifier with an AQI display, new iRA app support, telematics with SOS, 360-degree camera, wireless charging pad, 45W USB Type-C ports, hill hold control, hill descent control, ESP, six airbags, a cooled glove box, TPMS, front parking sensors, and Level 2 autonomy with 20 functions are some of the Curvv's key features.

