    5 reasons to buy the Honda CB350 bike that rivals Royal Enfield's Classic 350

    First Published Nov 21, 2023, 8:28 AM IST

    Honda has launched a new motorcycle, the CB350, in the competitive 350cc segment in India, challenging Royal Enfield's dominance. Despite its Honda branding, the CB350 bears a visual resemblance to Royal Enfield bikes.

    Honda has introduced a new motorcycle in the 350cc segment in India, a realm traditionally dominated by Royal Enfield. At first glance, the CB350 bears a closer resemblance to an Enfield than a typical Honda.

    The recently launched CB350 is built on Honda's existing 350cc platform, incorporating some modifications when compared to the Honda Hness CB350 and Honda CB350RS models. Noteworthy features of the new Honda CB350 include a classic circular LED headlight, emphasizing its vintage design.

    Propelled by a 348.36 cc air-cooled engine, the CB350 produces 20.78 bhp of power and 30 NM of torque. This engine is coupled with a 5-speed gearbox, and the motorcycle is equipped with a 310 mm front disc brake, a 240 mm rear disc brake, and a dual-channel ABS system. Several features enhance the CB350, including the Honda Smartphone Voice Control System, Honda Selectable Dark Control, and Emergency Stop Signal.

    Available in two variants, namely DLX and DLX PRO, the CB350 is priced at Rs 1,99,900 for the DLX variant and Rs 2,17,800 for the DLX PRO variant (ex-showroom prices). Positioned to compete with Royal Enfield's 350cc motorcycles, the CB350 Retro Classic model offers a choice of five colours: All Red Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black, Matte Crust Metallic, Matte Martial Green Metallic, and Matte Toon Brown.

    In terms of technical features, the 2023 Honda CB350 boasts telescopic front forks and a compressed nitrogen-charged rear suspension. The delivery of these mid-size motorcycles will commence shortly, and interested buyers can secure their bookings at authorized dealerships.

