2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS 200: LEAKED photos reveal features, engine and more
The Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 is generating a lot of buzz. A new Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 is getting ready for launch to answer all the speculation.
Bajaj Auto recently offered a glimpse of the 2025 Pulsar RS 200. While details are scarce, significant engine upgrades are expected, impacting the bike's mechanics and features.
No official launch date is available, but test ride photos have surfaced. The Bajaj Pulsar RS200, Bajaj's fully faired bike, was due for an engine upgrade.
Leaked photos suggest minimal design changes for the 2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200. The dual-projector headlamp, eyebrow-like DRLs, and fairing design remain largely unchanged, though minor tweaks are possible.
The engine is expected to be similar to the previous model. Photos lack clarity on the suspension, but given the Pulsar NS200's USD forks, similar features are anticipated. Braking seems unchanged, but a 140mm rear tire replaces the previous 130mm.
The 2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 will boast new features, potentially including an instrument cluster similar to the Pulsar NS200. Connectivity features and turn-by-turn navigation are also expected.
The new Bajaj Pulsar RS200 retains the 199.5cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine, producing 24.1 bhp and 18.7 Nm torque. It features a 6-speed transmission and a slipper clutch.