2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS 200: LEAKED photos reveal features, engine and more

The Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 is generating a lot of buzz. A new Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 is getting ready for launch to answer all the speculation.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 3, 2025, 11:45 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 3, 2025, 11:45 AM IST

Pulsar RS 200

Bajaj Auto recently offered a glimpse of the 2025 Pulsar RS 200. While details are scarce, significant engine upgrades are expected, impacting the bike's mechanics and features.

No official launch date is available, but test ride photos have surfaced. The Bajaj Pulsar RS200, Bajaj's fully faired bike, was due for an engine upgrade.

article_image2

Pulsar RS 200

Leaked photos suggest minimal design changes for the 2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200. The dual-projector headlamp, eyebrow-like DRLs, and fairing design remain largely unchanged, though minor tweaks are possible.

article_image3

Pulsar RS 200

The engine is expected to be similar to the previous model. Photos lack clarity on the suspension, but given the Pulsar NS200's USD forks, similar features are anticipated. Braking seems unchanged, but a 140mm rear tire replaces the previous 130mm.

article_image4

Pulsar RS 200

The 2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 will boast new features, potentially including an instrument cluster similar to the Pulsar NS200. Connectivity features and turn-by-turn navigation are also expected.

article_image5

Pulsar RS 200

The new Bajaj Pulsar RS200 retains the 199.5cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine, producing 24.1 bhp and 18.7 Nm torque. It features a 6-speed transmission and a slipper clutch.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Hyundai Creta EV with 473 km range unveiled launch on january 17 2025 check features design and more gcw

Hyundai Creta EV with 473km range unveiled! Launch on January 17, 2025 | Check features and more

Osamu Suzuki, Maruti 800 architect who ignited Indian automobile industry, passes away at 94 gcw

Osamu Suzuki, Maruti 800 architect who ignited Indian automobile industry, passes away at 94

Tata Punch to Nissan Magnite: Top 5 cars under Rs 8 lakh with Automatic Manual Transmission gcw

Tata Punch to Nissan Magnite: Top 5 cars under Rs 8 lakh with Automatic Manual Transmission

iPhone vs Android: Are Ola, Uber charging differently? Social media post raises eyebrows gcw

iPhone vs Android: Are Ola, Uber charging differently? Social media post raises eyebrows

Ola electric introduces limited-edition 24K gold-plated S1 Pro Sona edition, Know how to grab it? gcw

Ola electric introduces limited-edition 24K gold-plated S1 Pro Sona edition, Know how to grab it?

Recent Stories

Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi Govt launches 4 QR code supported digital gateways for foolproof security

Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi Govt launches 4 QR code supported digital gateways for foolproof security

5 Stocks That Attracted Strong Retail Activity On Stocktwits Thursday

5 Stocks That Attracted Strong Retail Activity On Stocktwits Thursday

Mahakumbh 2025: Another akhara makes a grand entry at the Kumbh in Prayagraj

Mahakumbh 2025: Another akhara makes a grand entry at the Kumbh in Prayagraj

Game Changer: 5 reasons why this Ram Charan starrer is a must-watch NTI

Game Changer: 5 reasons why this Ram Charan starrer is a must-watch

Iran offers help for Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya on death row in Yemen as family hopes for 'last-minute pardon' dmn

Iran offers help for Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya on death row in Yemen as family hopes for 'last-minute pardon'

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon