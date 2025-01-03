2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS 200: LEAKED photos reveal features, engine and more

The Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 is generating a lot of buzz. A new Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 is getting ready for launch to answer all the speculation.

Pulsar RS 200

Bajaj Auto recently offered a glimpse of the 2025 Pulsar RS 200. While details are scarce, significant engine upgrades are expected, impacting the bike's mechanics and features.

No official launch date is available, but test ride photos have surfaced. The Bajaj Pulsar RS200, Bajaj's fully faired bike, was due for an engine upgrade.